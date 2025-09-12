In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices rose 1.04% this week to $0.0387/W, with price indications between $0.0362-0.0401/W, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on September 9. TOPCon cell prices have risen 24.4% since early July's year-to-date low. Cell prices are instead tracking module trends amid speculation about potential price floors and stricter production oversight, according to industry sources. Industry bodies and the government ...

