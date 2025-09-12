Stride Ventures, a global powerhouse in growth credit having enabled over $1.3bn credit, has officially launched its UK and Europe operations a bold step in reshaping Europe's growth credit landscape. By establishing a regional hub in London, Stride positions itself as strategic drivers of economic impact, innovation financing, and institutional capital evolution across the continent.

The UK is at a turning point: with late-stage innovation thriving, regulatory tailwinds, and evolving capital markets, demand for non-dilutive, founder-aligned financing is surging. Stride Ventures is stepping in with a proven global platform.

"The UK isn't just a market for us it's a launchpad," said Ravneet Mann, Partner, Stride Ventures UK. "We're here to power real economic value by enabling startups to scale with strategic capital, on their own terms. This is a long-term commitment to founders, to the local economy, and to the future of Europe's innovation ecosystem."

Stride's expansion coincides with the global release of the Venture Debt Report 2025 in collaboration with Kearney. Unveiled in London amongst 100+ industry leaders. It reveals a $19.78 billion global market growing at 21% CAGR with the UK accounting for ~18% of total deal activity, reaffirming its dominance. Europe is entering a new-era of growth finance, with growth credit at its core.

"The UK is entering its next dynamic growth chapter," said Ishpreet Singh Gandhi, Founder Managing Partner at Stride Ventures, "and growth credit will be instrumental in shaping that narrative. At Stride, we are here to empower entrepreneurs, forge enduring partnerships, and lead the evolution of credit-backed innovation across the UK and the broader region."

Backed by Scale, Guided by Purpose

With an active UK pipeline of over £100 million, Stride is catalyzing capital into sectors that define the modern economy from sustainability, deeptech, and digital health, to fintech and AI. The firm plans to triple its assets under management by 2026, reinforcing its role as a long-term capital partner for the continent's most ambitious entrepreneurs.

Local Presence, Lasting Impact

Building more than a portfolio Stride is building infrastructure. With an expanding UK team, the firm is embedding deep operational expertise and founder-first thinking into the fabric of Europe's venture landscape. This expansion will unlock growth for high-potential companies and generate local economic outcomes job creation, export acceleration, and a stronger innovation economy.

"Our approach goes beyond capital," added Ravneet. "We're here to create enduring value for founders, for investors, and for the regional economies that depend on entrepreneurial success."

Stride's presence in Europe is rooted in collaboration. Working alongside founders, institutional investors, and policymakers, the firm is committed to strengthening the credit infrastructure to support the next decade of innovation-led growth in the region.

As equity markets evolve and startups seek smarter financing models Stride Ventures is setting the tone for what comes next: capital that empowers, partnerships that endure, and a growth engine built for scale.

