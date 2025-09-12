Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Sets Sights on New Florida EV Charging Locale Through Driftwood Hospitality

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC PINK:GREH), through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc., announces their very first project in the state of Florida with the installation of next-gen EV charging stations at the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront, which is operated by Driftwood Hospitality Management. This landmark project underscores Green Rain Energy's pursuit of new properties and accelerating sustainable energy adoption while advancing high-speed charging solutions nationwide.

With Green Rain Energy's channel partner Chronicle Electric, the Company has launched long-term projects aimed at modernizing existing charging networks at various Driftwood properties across America. This includes upgrading outdated and non-functioning Level 2 chargers for state-of-the-art Level 3 DC Fast Charging (DCFC) systems. The Hilton Cocoa Beach is landmark for Green Rain Energy, Chronicle Electric, and Driftwood.

"This is a big announcement for us", CEO Alfredo Papadakis said in a statement. "Given the location of this Cocoa Beach project with new rebates and incentives having taken effect January 1, South Florida is now part of the clean-tech surge."

Driftwood Hospitality, one of the largest hotel management groups in the US, has pinpointed several properties for upgrade. This program requires zero out-of-pocket costs for hotel owners as Green Rain Energy will oversee installation, operations, and maintenance of the charging infrastructure, Green Rain has created a seamless solution for both property owners and guests.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTC:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein.

