In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that August 2025 marked one of the most productive months for European PV this decade, particularly across the western half of the continent.Most of Europe enjoyed a strong month for PV production in August, with high-pressure weather patterns delivering dry, settled conditions and consistently above-average irradiance levels. The one exception was adjacent to the Mediterranean, where increased storm activity and the remnants of Hurricane Erin tempered solar output. According to analysis using the Solcast API, August 2025 ...

