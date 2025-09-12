Anzeige
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 12:18 Uhr
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 12

Invesco Asia Dragon Trust plc (IAD)

As at close of business on 11-September-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

421.11p

INCLUDING current year revenue

426.27p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)

As at close of business on 11-September-2025

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue

357.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue

357.97p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596


