Phemex Launches Multi-Assets Mode to Enhance Trading Efficiency and Risk Management

APIA, Samoa, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, the most efficient crypto exchange, has introduced Multi-Assets Mode, a margin framework that consolidates multiple cryptocurrencies, such as BTC and ETH, into a unified pool for perpetual futures trading. The feature is designed to improve capital efficiency and provide Phemex traders with greater flexibility in managing risk across positions.

Compared with the traditional single-asset margin mode, Multi-Assets Mode enables funds to be deployed more efficiently, while allowing profits from one position to offset potential losses in another. This reduces fragmentation of capital and enhances resilience against liquidation risk.

Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex, commented: "Efficiency has always been at our core. Futures traders, especially professionals and institutions, need infrastructure that minimizes capital waste and strengthens risk frameworks. By consolidating collateral into a unified pool, we enable users to trade more dynamically, hedge more effectively, and unlock liquidity that would otherwise remain idle. Looking ahead, we see models like this becoming standard practice across the industry."

With Multi-Assets Mode, Phemex adds another layer of functionality for market participants seeking streamlined collateral management, signaling the exchange's intent to compete not only on breadth of products but also on structural efficiency in futures markets.

