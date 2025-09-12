Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd.: Futuromic Launches Ricoh GR IV in Malaysia, Ushering a New Era for Compact Street Photography

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / On behalf of Ricoh Japan, Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd. ("Futuromic" or the "Company"), a leading photography, imaging and visual products distributor in Malaysia and the distributor of Ricoh imaging products, is proud to announce the official launch of the Ricoh GR IV , the long-awaited new model in the acclaimed Ricoh GR series . This latest iteration marks the first major upgrade to the GR line in recent years, setting a new standard in compact digital photography with powerful enhancements in speed, performance, and user experience.

A cult favourite among street photographers and creative professionals around the world, the GR-series has built its reputation on blending exceptional image quality with fast, intuitive operation, all in a pocket-sized form factor. The new GR IV continues this legacy, now equipped with a newly developed 25.74-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor , a re-engineered 18.3mm f/2.8 GR lens , and a host of improvements that elevate responsiveness , stability , and usability .

Engineered from the ground up, the GR IV features Ricoh's GR Engine 7 , delivering richer gradation , reduced noise , and high-sensitivity shooting up to ISO 204800 . The enhanced five-axis in-body stabilisation mechanism enables sharper handheld shots, while the upgraded autofocus system and optimised start-up sequence allow photographers to shoot in just 0.6 seconds , the fastest in GR history.

"As one of the most anticipated compact cameras in recent years, the launch of the Ricoh GR IV is not just a product milestone, but a cultural moment for the photography community," remarked Dato' Billy Lai, Business Development Director of Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd. "Futuromic is proud to bring this latest GR model to Malaysian photographers who have waited patiently for the next evolution of their favourite street camera. More importantly, this launch reaffirms our long-term commitment to cultivating an inclusive, dynamic imaging community built around creativity, storytelling, and shared experience."

The GR IV also includes a redesigned magnesium alloy body, improved grip ergonomics, and a high-definition 3.0-inch LCD monitor with outdoor visibility enhancements. A new Cinema image mode and expanded Snap Distance-Priority AE exposure settings provide users with more creative control, while built-in Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi support seamless mobile connectivity through the new GR WORLD app.

To celebrate the arrival of the GR IV, Futuromic is hosting a launch event today in Sunway Pyramid, Kuala Lumpur, featuring hands-on demonstrations, photo walks, and opportunities for attendees to engage with Ricoh GR photographers and experts. The event underscores Futuromic's ongoing dedication not just to distributing imaging gear, but to cultivating an active community where creativity and connection go hand in hand.

The Ricoh GR IV is available immediately through Futuromic's authorised dealers, as well as its online channels. All units are backed by Futuromic's full local warranty and after-sales service network.

Retailers and partners who wish to place advance orders or require further information may contact their respective Futuromic sales representative or reach out directly via email at b2b@futuromic.com or phone at +603-6156 6633 .

###

ABOUT FUTUROMIC PHOTO AV SDN. BHD.

Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd. ("Futuromic") is a leading distributor of photography, imaging, and audio-visual products in Malaysia, with over three decades of industry experience. Established in 1994, Futuromic has built a robust nationwide presence through an extensive network of authorised dealers, online marketplaces, and its own B2B platform. Futuromic operates across two core distribution segments, Photo Imaging, and IT to meet the evolving needs of professionals, content creators, and technology users alike. Futuromic is Malaysia's only distributor for renowned global brands including DNP, Eureka, GR, Kodak PIXPRO, Nikon, Pentax, Tamron, SanDisk and Western Digital, and master distributor for FujiFilm imaging products. Guided by its tagline "Create Connect Inspire.", Futuromic offers comprehensive product solutions, after-sales support, and community engagement initiatives such as its photography platform, GIVING FRAMES.

For more information, visit www.futuromic.com.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd.

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Chris Ser

Email: c.ser@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Futuromic Photo AV Sdn. Bhd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/futuromic-launches-ricoh-gr-iv-in-malaysia-ushering-a-new-era-for-comp-1072165