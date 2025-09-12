Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands is pleased to announce the grand opening of Rosie's Burgers ("Rosie's") newest location at 204 4th St NE (Bridgeland), Calgary, Alberta, this Saturday September 13th, 2025. Rosie's is a boutique QSR restaurant brand serving up its signature smash burgers, poutine, onion rings, milkshakes, and more.





"Rosie's Burgers continues its organic growth with its 5th opening this year. This opening further expands our reach in a growing province and helps service the increasing demand for Rosie's in Alberta," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "We're excited to see another valued franchisee expand into multi-unit ownership, a clear reflection of the trust our franchisees place in the Rosie's brand and our long-term vision. Rosie's Burgers continues to build momentum as a differentiated player in the QSR landscape, driven by its compelling guest experience and excellent product quality. The rapid signing of new agreements and coinciding openings underscores the strength of our franchise system and the significant growth potential we're tapping into nationwide."

"Bridgeland is an ideal location for Rosie's thanks to its walkable, transit-oriented setting just outside downtown, strong population growth, and younger, food-savvy residents with disposable income. The neighbourhood has become a foodie hub with brunch spots, cafés, and casual dining, yet there's room for a dedicated premium burger concept to stand out. High foot traffic from the C-Train, local parks, and nearby events creates steady demand, while its mix of families, professionals, and millennials supports both dine-in and takeout. With its vibrant community culture, proximity to downtown, and growing density, Bridgeland offers the perfect conditions for our craveable, smash burger brand to thrive."





"With 115 Rosie's locations already secured under Multi-Unit and Area Development agreements across key provinces-including Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan-the brand is set to scale rapidly in the years ahead. Our dual expansion strategy, combining franchised growth with targeted corporate store openings, reinforces our commitment to accelerating Rosie's development. With a proven track record in the burger space, a solid foundation in organic growth, and a high-performing franchise model, Rosie's Burgers is on track to become Canada's leading smash burger brand."





"With each new opening and franchise agreement signed, our coast-to-coast Canadian expansion grows. Our core focus is on accelerating growth through organic initiatives and strategic acquisitions. With more restaurants in development across Canada, we expect to announce several projects throughout the remainder of the year. Happy Belly now has 626 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are excited to share updates on newly secured locations for our brands as we continue to grow as we progress in our mission to become a predictable and disciplined growth company, Canada's #1 restaurant consolidator."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Rosie's Burgers

Deliciously handcrafted smashed burgers, golden fries, and classic milkshakes. Rosie's is your neighbourhood burger shop serving up nostalgic flavours you know, love, and crave. From our Smashburger's and French fries to strawberry shakes and onion rings-we're all about keeping things simple and perfecting tradition. Because the classics were made classic for a reason, right?



Franchising

For franchising inquiries, please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.





Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

