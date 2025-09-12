Berlin, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Global robotics pioneer Hengbot showcased its groundbreaking robotic dog "Sirius" at IFA 2025 in Berlin. Having already raised nearly $1 million through a successful Kickstarter campaign due to its innovative design and technical strength, Sirius further captivated the audience with its dynamic live demonstrations at the event. This demonstration underscored Hengbot's profound commitment to developing robotic products that are not only more aligned with user needs but also richer in emotional connection - dedicated to creating intelligent robots that better serve users with warmth and empathy.

Hengbot Highlights Award-Winning Robotic Dog "Sirius" at IFA 2025, Using Emotional AI to Drive Companion Robot Innovation

"Sirius offers a completely new option for the consumer robotics market," said Mr. Kang, CMO of Hengbot, at the exhibition booth. "For the first time, it integrates core technologies that were previously only found in research-grade robots into such a compact and agile platform. Through highly intuitive development tools, users can personally define its unique behavior patterns, interactive expressions, voice tones, and even personality traits, thereby offering enthusiasts, developers, and even ordinary families unprecedented ways to play with and creatively experience robots."

Ultra-Realistic Bionic Design in a Featherlight Form

Sirius stood out as one of the most lifelike robotic dogs, not only in appearance but also in movement. Through bionic engineering design, it achieves smooth and natural movements akin to a real dog. Its limbs are crafted with full-metal bionic tendon structures, strictly adhering to the proportions of a small canine, ensuring remarkable agility alongside exceptional strength and durability.

The skeleton and core joints of Sirius are constructed from aerospace-grade aluminum alloy, ensuring high strength and durability while successfully keeping the overall weight to approximately 1 kg - making it both robust and reliable while significantly enhancing portability and ease of daily interaction.

Sirius's lightweight aerospace-grade aluminum alloy construction allows for easy portability and interaction.

An Intelligent Companion That Evolves with You

Supported by a cloud-collaborative AI architecture and 5 TOPS of on-device computing power, Sirius not only delivers fast and intelligent responses as well as real-time, smooth multimodal interactions, but also continuously iterates and evolves through long-term interaction, developing a unique digital personality during in-depth coexistence with users. Its core innovation lies in allowing users to freely define its "digital dog personality" via an intuitive interface, covering personality traits, response patterns, and voice styles. While enjoying high-precision natural language interaction, users will also find that Sirius accumulates unique interaction memories in daily coexistence, enabling the human-robot relationship to deepen and upgrade continuously. This process is as natural as getting along with a companion but requires no complex adaptation, and through this design, Hengbot seamlessly integrates cutting-edge AI technology into real-life scenarios, significantly lowering the experience threshold for high-end robotics and redefining the potential of consumer-grade "cyber companions".

Sirius's advanced AI enables natural and intuitive human-robot interaction.

Open and Accessible for Users of All Levels

Sirius establishes a multi-level control and interaction system. On the control end, it offers a variety of options including a dedicated handle, mobile app, and PC software. Internally, it integrates advanced sensing capabilities such as voice, vision, touch, IMU, and ToF, laying the foundation for precise and smooth multimodal interaction.

This system ensures that both new users and professional developers can enjoy a personalized experience: beginners can quickly get started through intuitive gestures and voice commands to enjoy interactive fun, while developers can deeply customize the robot's behavior patterns, develop complex skill sets, and even cultivate its unique digital personality, achieving true personalized creation.

Multiple control options make Sirius an engaging platform for users and developers alike.

Building a New Ecosystem of Intelligent Robotics

Hengbot is consistently dedicated to creating an intelligent robotics ecosystem with emotional connectivity, and Sirius is the first embodiment of this vision. The team chose to start with the most familiar form of a dog, focusing on low-barrier emotional interaction to build a foundational framework for human-robot coexistence. Moving forward, building on existing technological accumulations, they will explore more diverse robotic forms and application scenarios.

From a technical planning perspective, Hengbot will continue to draw design inspiration from natural organisms. They have already initiated R&D on multi-scenario adaptation of "bionic motion structures" - including aerial and aquatic mobility platforms that mimic biological movement. The goal is to break through single-scenario limitations and integrate robots more extensively into diverse aspects of daily life. Meanwhile, based on an open technical platform, the team is also exploring the possibility of "personalized form customization." Future plans include using modular design and flexible AI interactive systems to support users in transforming virtual IPs such as mythological figures, film and game characters into interactive physical robots, further expanding the experiential boundaries of consumer robotics.

About Hengbot:

Hengbot is committed to being a pioneer in landing global cutting-edge robotics technology in consumer scenarios, creating intelligent and emotionally connected robots that enrich daily life. Through cutting-edge innovation and an open collaboration philosophy, Hengbot aims to build a new ecosystem where humans and robots coexist harmoniously.

