Ceramic Tiles Market worth $227.8 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report 'Ceramic Tiles Market by Type (Porcelain, Ceramic), Application (Floor Tiles, Internal Wall Tiles, External Wall Tiles), End-use Sector (Residential, Non-residential), Finish (Matt, Gloss), Construction Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030', ceramic tiles market size is projected to grow from USD 196.2 billion in 2025 to USD 227.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

Increasing construction and renovation activities, urbanization, and consumer demand for stylish and durable building materials fuel the ceramic tiles market growth. However, the market faces restraints from fluctuating raw material prices. Opportunities exist in the rising demand for eco-friendly and innovative tile designs. The main challenges include intense competition and the need for ongoing technological advancements to meet changing consumer preferences.

Porcelain segment to register highest growth in global ceramic tiles market during forecast period.

Porcelain tiles is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the ceramic tiles market. This is because of its exceptional durability, low maintenance needs, and versatile design options. Porcelain tiles are more resistant to water, stains, and wear than ceramic tiles, making them suitable for various uses, including high-traffic and outdoor spaces. This durability attracts consumers and businesses looking for long-lasting flooring solutions. Additionally, advances in large-format tiles and digital printing technology enable porcelain tiles to imitate natural materials like marble, wood, and stone closely, boosting their aesthetic appeal.

Flooring to be fastest-growing segment in ceramic tiles market during forecast period.

Flooring is the fastest-growing segment in the ceramic tiles market because of the increasing demand for durable, low-maintenance, and attractive surfaces in both residential and commercial properties. As more consumers focus on long-lasting and easy-to-clean flooring options, ceramic tiles become a top choice due to their resistance to moisture, stains, and wear. Their versatility in design and ability to imitate natural materials like wood and stone also boost their popularity, appealing to a wide range of style preferences. Additionally, the growing trend of home renovations and the expansion of commercial and retail spaces fuel the growth of the flooring market, as these projects often need high-quality, durable flooring materials.

Residential segment to register a higher CAGR during forecast period.

Residential is the fastest-growing segment in the ceramic tiles industry due to a combination of factors. One reason is the rising trend of home renovations and upgrades. Ceramic tiles are favored for their affordability and lighter weight, making them a cost-effective choice for residential applications compared to the heavier, more expensive porcelain tiles, which are often used in commercial settings. Although porcelain tiles are also used in residential projects, the widespread appeal of ceramic tiles for their ease of maintenance and diverse design options drives their dominant presence in home improvement. This increasing investment in residential spaces, along with the preference for budget-friendly and versatile materials, boosts the growth of the ceramic tiles market in the residential sector.

Asia Pacific to be largest market for ceramic tiles during forecast period.



Asia Pacific leads the ceramic tiles market because of several key factors. The region has a large construction industry driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure growth, especially in Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, and Vietnam. This growth creates high demand for ceramic tiles in both residential and commercial projects. The Asia Pacific region also benefits from a large, skilled labor force that enables cost-effective production. The region also has abundant raw materials, such as clay and feldspar, which are essential for making ceramic tiles.

Key Players



Mohawk Industries Inc. (US), Grupo Lamosa (Mexico), Pamesa Ceramica (Spain), RAK Ceramics (UAE), Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand), Kajaria Ceramics (India), and Ceramica Carmelo For (Brazil) are the key players operating in the ceramic tiles market. Expansions, acquisitions, and deals are some of the major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the ceramic tiles market.

