Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025: Final Stop at Maison & Objet Paris Showcasing Hong Kong's Designs to the World and Unlocking New Business Opportunities

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Organized by the Hong Kong Exporters Association and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025 (HKSDA), a premier event for Hong Kong's product design and export industries, has reached its grand finale in Paris following successful exhibitions in Shanghai and Hong Kong. From September 4 to 8, 2025, the HKSDA is showcasing its award-winning designs at the renowned Maison&Objet Paris, held at the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre, one of Europe's largest exhibition venues. The opening day on September 4 captivated global audiences, highlighting Hong Kong's innovative designs and creating new opportunities for local designers to forge international collaborations.

Amplifying Hong Kong's Original Designs and Exploring Global Opportunities

Since its inception in 1994, Maison&Objet Paris (M&O) has been a cornerstone of the global design industry, hosting biannual five-day exhibitions that attract over 2,500 brands and more than 70,000 visitors from around the world. Meaning "home and objects" in French, M&O showcases a diverse array of products, including lifestyle goods, furniture, fashion accessories, and designer gifts, drawing professionals from home decor, retail, department stores, and hospitality sectors. The opening day of M&O provided a dynamic platform for HKSDA's award-winning designs, enabling Hong Kong designers to connect with international buyers, gain insights into global market trends, and promote their original creations through interactions with exhibitors and attendees.

The Hong Kong Exporters Association marked the occasion with a vibrant opening ceremony on the afternoon of September 4, attended by representatives from the Maison&Objet team and key partners, who participated in a ribbon-cutting to launch the event.

(From left: Mr. Christopher LAI, Director of France, Spain and Portugal of Hong Kong Trade Development Council; Ms. Helena CHIU, Vice Chairman of Hong Kong Exporters' Association; Mr. Guillaume PROT, Show Director of Maison&Objet; Ms. Misi LIU, Founder and Director of BAHC Advisory)

Ms. Helena Chiu, Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong Exporters' Association, delivered remarks at the ceremony, stating: "The Hong Kong Smart Design Awards continue to elevate the caliber and quality of our participants' work. Now in its 14th year, the competition has showcased increasingly outstanding designs that embrace diversity, incorporating elements like sustainability and smart technology, reflecting our designers' keen market insight. This year's M&O emphasizes the design process and innovative experimentation, aligns perfectly with the HKSDA's vision. We are excited by the global response to Hong Kong's designs and anticipate further inspiration and opportunities during this event."

Towards the Global Stage: Paris Exhibition Marks a New Milestone

Following triumphant exhibitions in Shanghai and Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025 six-month roving exhibition culminated in a spectacular showcase at Maison&Objet , held from September 4 to 8, 2025. This final stop aims to elevate Hong Kong's designs, featuring 57 corporate entries: 11 in Toys and Games, 29 in Gifts, and 17 in Home and Houseware products. It provides designers with exceptional opportunities to engage with global buyers and present the distinctive charm of local creations.

More than a platform for displaying award-winning designs, the exhibition marks a pivotal moment for designers to achieve new milestones. HKSDA are committed to propelling Hong Kong's creativity and design onto the global stage, fostering cultural exchange and international collaboration. At this prestigious event, Hong Kong designers and their works embrace new opportunities and challenges, elevating the city's design legacy shines brightly on the world stage.

For the complete list of award winners, please visit the official website of the Smart Design Awards: https://www.sdawards.org.hk/ .

Exhibition Details:

Hong Kong Smart Design Awards 2025 Roving Exhibition - Maison&Objet Paris Date: 4 - 8 September 2025 Time: 4-7 September, 2025 9:30am - 6:30pm 8 September, 2025 9:30am - 6:00pm Venue: Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre Admission: By tickets

About Hong Kong Smart Design Awards

The Hong Kong Smart Design Awards (HKSDA), hosted by The Hong Kong Exporters' Association with The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region as the Lead Sponsor, has been dedicated to showcasing Hong Kong's original design excellence to the world. It also encourages Hong Kong's manufacturers and exporters to refine their business strategies in pursuit of "Design x Strategy x Technology = Smart Business".

Marking its 14th-year milestone, HKSDA has become a signature industrial event across various sectors, including gifts, product design, and procurement. The awards have built a strong reputation for the quality of Hong Kong's design products among overseas buyers through a spectrum of online and offline activities-both within and beyond Hong Kong-catering to B2B and B2C audiences. These activities range from trade fairs that engage buyers to roving exhibitions in shopping malls and community spaces that raise public's awareness of HKSDA.

Over the years, HKSDA has expanded its product categories beyond the original "Gifts" to include "Home & Houseware" (added in 2017) and "Toys & Baby" (introduced in 2020 and later renamed "Toys & Games"). This expansion aims to foster both creativity and business acumen among designers, students, and emerging talent, strengthening their competitive edge in an evolving landscape. In turn, this benefits the manufacturing and export industries, as well as Hong Kong's economy as a whole.

For more information, please go to the HKSDA's website: www.sdawards.org.hk

About The Hong Kong Exporters' Association

Founded in 1955, the Hong Kong Exporters' Association (HKEA) is dedicated to fostering close ties with local and international trade organizations, safeguarding the interests of Hong Kong's export industry, and expanding business opportunities for Hong Kong exporters. We strive to position Hong Kong as a leading trading hub. Currently, HKEA corporate members specialize in diverse areas of export, re-export, and manufacturing. Since 1975, HKEA has initiated and organized major trade events, including the Hong Kong Toys and Gifts Fair, the Hong Kong Gifts & Houseware Fair and the Hong Kong Premium Show. In addition to establishing the "HKEA Pavilion" to promote Hong Kong products in recent years, we remain committed to driving industry-wide efforts to develop original design and brands, enhancing competitiveness in the global stage. HKEA also organizes the Hong Kong Smart Design Award and spearheads "DesignHK" at prominent overseas fairs, showcasing innovative, creative, high-quality Hong Kong products to international buyers.

For more information, please go to the HKEA website: www.exporters.org.hk

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), established in June 2024 and formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. It provides one-stop services and support for the cultural and creative industries, aiming to foster a dynamic environment that facilitates the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as thriving industries. Its strategic priorities include nurturing talent and supporting start-ups, expanding market opportunities, fostering cross-sector and cross-genre collaboration, and advancing the industry-oriented development of arts, culture, and creative sectors. Additionally, it seeks to position Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital while cultivating a vibrant creative atmosphere in the community. These efforts align with Hong Kong's role as the East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange, as outlined in the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

CCIDA's website www.ccidahk.gov.hk

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support for this project only but does not otherwise participate in its implementation. Any opinions, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in these material or events (including those made by project team members) are solely those of the project organizers and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat, or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

