Cummins has launched fully integrated, plug-and-play battery energy storage systems (BESS) in India, offering 211 kWh to 2,280 kWh capacities for commercial, industrial, and mission-critical applications in 10-foot and 20-foot containers.From pv magazine India Cummins has introduced fully integrated, plug-and-play BESS solutions in India, with capacities ranging from 211 kWh to 2,280 kWh. The AC-output BESS solutions are designed for commercial, industrial, and mission-critical applications and are available in 10-foot (211 kWh to 422 kWh) and 20-foot (633 kWh, 1,056 kWh, 1,520 kWh, and 2,280 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...