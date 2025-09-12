Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), announces that it will report results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025 period ended 30 June 2025 via press release on 17 September 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 147-year football heritage we have won 69 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate, and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250912463728/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

Roger Bell

Chief Financial Officer

Roger.Bell@manutd.co.uk

Media:

Toby Craig

Chief Communications Officer

Toby.Craig@manutd.co.uk