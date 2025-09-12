The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Secures US$4 Million Credit Facility

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (TSXV:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven company for fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you food and beverage brands, today announced it has secured a three-year revolving asset-based lending facility in the principal amount of US$4 million (the "Facility") with Mitsubishi HC Capital America Inc. ("Lender"), an arm's length party to the Company.

Under the terms of the Facility, up to US$4 million (approximately C$5.5 million) will be made available to the Company's U.S. operating subsidiaries, secured against the Company's unencumbered assets. Funds drawn on the Facility will bear interest at prime plus 1.00% per annum, payable monthly. Proceeds are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company expects that future revenue generated through operations will be sufficient to service and fully repay the Facility on or before its maturity date.

"This facility provides us with additional financial flexibility to accelerate our growth plans," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "We're excited to build on our momentum, continue investing in our operations, and expand our reach as we deliver fresh, clean-label, and better-for-you products."

A 0.45% per annum fee, payable monthly, shall also be applied to any unused portion of the Facility, and the Company will be obligated to pay an exit fee equal to 2.00% of the Facility if the Facility is paid off within the first year of initial funding, subject to reduction in subsequent years. As additional consideration for the provision of the services provided by Lender, the Company shall be required to pay a $60,000 fee upon closing of the Facility, and $15,000 at each annual anniversary date thereafter.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the United States. As a public benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including, but not limited to, statements about the Facility, the use of proceeds from the Facility,

the availability of funds under the Facility, the anticipated benefits of the financing, and statements with respect to the future business and operations of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry, can be found in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated November 10, 2021, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

