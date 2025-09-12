Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - On episode 106 of the DesignRush Podcast, Erika Heald, CEO & founder of marketing agency Erika Heald Marketing Consulting, shares how companies can embed culture into every step so they can scale while keeping their messaging authentic.

In the episode, Heald outlines a proven framework for aligning culture and content to scale authentically, from onboarding to employee advocacy, and governance to customer storytelling.

Key takeaways from the episode include:

Culture Can't Be Faked: A healthy internal culture empowers employees to advocate for the brand, while toxic workplaces eventually leak out through content and employee voices.

A healthy internal culture empowers employees to advocate for the brand, while toxic workplaces eventually leak out through content and employee voices. Onboarding as Advocacy: Beyond orientation, onboarding should coach employees to represent the brand online, turning new hires into confident ambassadors from day one.

Beyond orientation, onboarding should coach employees to represent the brand online, turning new hires into confident ambassadors from day one. Human-Centered Content: Real employees and subject matter experts build credibility. Real voices make content credible at every stage of growth.

Real employees and subject matter experts build credibility. Real voices make content credible at every stage of growth. Consistency Creates Trust: Relentlessly on-brand culture and content ensure no one confuses the company's message with anyone else's.

Relentlessly on-brand culture and content ensure no one confuses the company's message with anyone else's. Governance Protects Authenticity: Tools like brand voice charts, style guides, and taxonomies ensure culture and values scale consistently across every channel.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources, and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

About Erika Heald

Erika Heald is a B2B content marketing strategist and founder of Erika Heald Marketing Consulting, where she helps organizations scale with authentic storytelling, content governance, and executive thought leadership. She also hosts the ContentChat community on LinkedIn and is recognized by SEMrush as one of the Top 100 Influencers in Content Marketing.

