The premium art auction house Félix Bernard has announced its upcoming Autumn Private Auction, scheduled for October. The event will feature a curated selection of over 20 museum-quality art masterpieces, anticipated to generate significant excitement and competitive bidding from elite collectors around the globe.

Félix Bernard Art Auction House

Founded by Mr. Félix Bernard, a renowned artist and master connoisseur, the Paris Félix Bernard Private Auction House has long served the most influential elite collectors worldwide. As a top-notch agency in the artwork auction sector, the auction house specializes in providing highly personalized art bidding and collection services for top-tier clients such as world-leading artists, royal families, and distinguished families. Driven by its excellent artistic aesthetics, rigorous privacy protection, and impeccable professional services, it has become a key benchmark in the field of high-end artwork collection.

Known for its outstanding expertise and unparalleled artistic insight, the Félix Bernard Private Auction House has left a profound mark on the history of major global art auctions. The agency has represented prestigious clients in the bidding for numerous museum-grade art treasures. Notable cases include:

"Haystacks" by Claude Monet: The auction house represented an important anonymous European collector in the bidding for this masterpiece, demonstrating a profound understanding of Impressionist art.

"Salvator Mundi" by Leonardo da Vinci: In the epic 2017 auction, the auction house provided key bidding strategies and value assessment services for an influential international client as a senior art advisor.

"The Women of Algiers (Version O)" by Picasso: In the record-breaking 2015 auction, the agency actively participated in the bidding on behalf of a major client.

With an in-depth understanding of the top-tier clients' collection needs and aesthetic preferences, the Félix Bernard Private Auction House offers comprehensive services, including artwork bidding, private sales, collection system building, and heritage planning. Rooted in Paris's profound cultural and artistic heritage, the auction house perfectly blends French elegance with professionalism, creating a unique art collection experience for discerning clients.

"We understand the utmost pursuit that top collectors have for artworks," said Mr. Félix Bernard. "For artists seeking inspiration, royal families enriching their collections, or entrepreneurs building significant collections, we are capable of providing professional services perfectly aligned with their status."

