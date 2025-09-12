HLRE Holding Oyj: HLRE Holding Group, Half-year financial report 1 February -31 July 2025

12.9.2025 14:09:50 EEST | HLRE Holding Oyj | Half Year financial report

Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

May - July 2025 in Brief

Q2 revenue increased by 7 % to EUR 27.0 million (EUR 25.1 million).

Q2 gross profit increased to EUR 9.8 million (EUR 9.2 million).

Q2 adjusted EBITDA was EUR 0.6 million (EUR 0.6 million).

Q2 net cash from operating activities was EUR 0.7 million (EUR 0.5 million).

February - July 2025 in Brief

H1 revenue increased by 7 % to EUR 48.8 million (EUR 45.7 million).

H1 gross profit increased to EUR 18.4 million (EUR 17.7 million).

H1 adjusted EBITDA was EUR 0.4 million (EUR 0.9 million).

H1 net cash from operating activities was EUR 1.2 million (EUR -2.6 million).

Key Figures

HLRE HOLDING GROUP EUR Million May- July 25

Q2 May- July 24

Q2 Feb- July 25

H1 Feb- July 24

H1 Feb 24 - Jan 25

Q1-Q4 Revenue 27,0 25,1 48,8 45,7 102,9 Gross profit 9,8 9,2 18,4 17,7 37,3 Gross margin,% 36,2 % 36,7 % 37,7 % 38,7 % 36,2 % Adjusted EBITDA* 0,6 0,6 0,4 0,9 1,8 EBIT -0,7 -0,9 -2,5 -2,5 -5,1 Net cash from operating activities 0,7 0,5 1,2 -2,6 0,1

*Adjusted EBITDA for the period of

Q2 April - July 24 has been revised to EUR 0.6 million (previously reported EUR 0.8 million) and

H1 February - July 24 has been revised to EUR 0.9 million (previously reported EUR 1.4 million)

Q1-Q4 February 24 - January 25 has been revised to EUR 1.8 million (previously reported EUR 2.2 million).



The Group received one-off compensations for leasing argreements and capital gains from sold tangible assets in the last financial year, which has not previously recorded as an extraordinary item.

Company description

HLRE Holding Group (commonly known as Vesivek Group) is a leading provider of roof and roof product renovations, primarily offered to detached and row houses in Finland and Sweden under the Vesivek brand. In addition to roof and roof product installations, Vesivek provides underground drain renovations in eight locations in Finland. The Group also develops, manufactures, and sells high quality rainwater systems and roof safety products.

HLRE Holding Group operates in 13 locations in Finland and three locations in Sweden and employing an average of approximately 700 employees. The Group has two production facilities in Finland, steel roofing profile production in Pirkkala and the production of rainwater systems and roof safety products in Orimattila.

Management Overview of the second quarter

The Group's revenue and gross profit improved in the second quarter compared to the same period last year. Especially in Sweden the roof installation business performed very well. Revenue increase was 22% and gross profit increase 57%. In Finland roof installation and roof product sales grew compared to last year. Gross profit remained at previous year level due to the sales mix where sales were more focused on non-consumer projects with lower profitability.

However, investments in revenue growth were reflected in increased fixed personnel costs and other fixed operating expenses. Due to that reason the adjusted EBITDA with EUR 0.6 million remained at previous year level.

Despite revenue growth, sales volumes remained low in the second quarter, especially in the Finnish business areas. Q2 results fell short of our forecast. The Group has started negotiations in August to reduce fixed personnel costs in order to improve profitability towards the year end.

Second quarter May - July 20245

Q2 revenue increased by 7 % to EUR 27.0 million (25.1 million). Revenue grew especially in roof installation business in Sweden. Gross profit was EUR 9.8 million (9.2 million).

Q2 reported EBITDA was EUR 1.0 million (0.8 million) and adjusted EBITDA EUR 0.6 million (0.6 million). Despite the growth in revenue and gross profit, the adjusted EBITDA remained at previous year level due to higher fixed personnel and administrative expenses. The reported one-off items for Q2 May - July 2025 concern received capital gains from sold tangible assets (vehicles) amounted to EUR 0.4 million.

Q2 operating cash flow was EUR 0.7 million (0.5 million). Cash flow increased due to the positive changes in working capital and lower net financial items. The change in cash and cash equivalents was EUR -0.1 million.

First half 2025

H1 revenue increased by 7 % to EUR 48.8 EUR million (EUR 45.7 million). H1 gross profit increased to EUR 18.4 million (EUR 17.7 million). Revenue and gross profit grew especially in roof installation business in Sweden.

H1 reported EBITDA decreased to EUR 0.8 million (1.1 million) and adjusted EBITDA to EUR 0.4 million (0.9 million). Reported adjustments in H1 amounted to EUR 0.4 and mainly concerned received capital gains from sold tangible assets (vehicles).

H1 net cash from operating activities was EUR 1.2 million (EUR -2.6 million). Cash flow increased due to the positive changes in working capital, lower net financial items and lower paid taxes. The change in cash and cash equivalents was EUR -1.2 million due to the payments of lease liabilities and other borrowings.

Outlook for the financial year 1 February 2025 - 31 January 2026

Market growth expectations for the installation business in Sweden are strong, and we expect growth in Swedish business to continue in the second half of the year. In Finland, on the contrary, market growth expectations will remain low.

The Group has started negotiations in August to reduce fixed personnel costs in order to improve profitability towards the year end in Finnish roof installation business. We expect that the EBITDA will increase in H2 compared to the previous year level mainly due to the business growth in Sweden and cost saving operations in Finland.

Risks and business continuity

The Half Year Financial Report for the period of February 25 - July 25 has been prepared based on the going concern principle, assuming that the Company will have positive operating cash flow sufficient to meet it's obligations as part of normal business operations in the foreseeable future.

The Group's revenue and operating profit are affected by the general economic situation, which in turn is influenced by many factors beyond the Group's control. The Group currently operates in Finland and Sweden. Currently, most of the Group's operations are located in Finland. Accordingly, the Group's revenue and operating profit are particularly sensitive to general economic conditions and perceptions of future general economic situation in the Finnish and Swedish markets.

Uncertainty or adverse developments in the general economic situation may affect the Group's business and demand for the Group's products and services, among other things, by affecting consumer confidence and adversely affecting the business of the Group's corporate customers who purchase the Group's rainwater systems and roof safety products. It is important to note that the general economic situation may adversely affect the level and cost of financing available to the Group's consumer and corporate clients to make investments in renovations and refurbishments. In addition, rising financing costs and a decrease in the level of available financing may adversely affect the Group's ability to make investments and achieve its strategic objectives, as well as adversely effect on the Group's business, financial position and results. Through its manufacturing operations, the Group is furthermore exposed to fluctuations in certain commodity prices (such as steel, aluminum and wood) and energy prices (especially through fuel costs for vehicles) and price increases due to economic disruptions and changes in general market conditions may adversely affect the Group's business, financial position and results. All the above factors may harm the Group's operations, and the Group cannot anticipate how the future economic environment and market conditions may affect the Group's operations.

In general, the frequency of accidents at construction sites is noteworthy and the Group operates in a business segment subject to extensive laws and regulations regarding the work environment. Despite the required health and safety measures and, for example, the use of scaffolding to improve employee safety on construction sites, the Group is exposed to potentially fatal accidents at workplaces, particularly on roofing renovation sites, but also at its production facilities. In addition to physical injuries, the Group's employees are exposed to risks related to hazardous substances, as some of the Group's renovation sites contain asbestos. Respectively, the Group must also comply with specific environmental regulations with respect to asbestos. Finnish legislation has particularly strict requirements for any activities involving asbestos and the safety requirements for such activities. Failure to comply with the regulations concerning health and safety or asbestos related activities may result in liability for the Group and/or the Group's permit being revoked. For example, if Group's permit to handle asbestos would be revoked, the Group would need to stop all business activities relating to handling of asbestos and acquire the work through subcontractors. In addition, any potential accidents and health impacts adversely affect employee well-being. The Group as an employer is exposed to risks related to health and safety issues of its employees, which may lead to a decrease in employees' ability to work.

The Group's management has prepared financial forecasts for revenue, expenses and investments, taking into account the refinancing of the bond and extensive efficiency measures. In assessing the going concern assumption, management believes that the company's current liquid funds and projected operating cash flows will be sufficient to cover its liabilities and obligations arising from its operations for at least 12 months, so the interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The forecasts assume a positive turn in the markets. In addition, the Group's management has taken measures to improve the cash position by, for example, switching to the use of consignment stock for steel products.

Due to general economic uncertainty, industry cyclicality, and the short time horizon of the order book, forecasting involves a higher degree of judgment than usual. If the business does not develop as forecasted, there is a risk of liquidity being compromised and covenants being breached, which may raise significant doubts about the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Such factors would also affect the valuation of Group's goodwill and the shares and receivables of the parent company's subsidiaries at the balance sheet.

The Finnish roof renovation and roof product installation business has not performed as planned in the first half year and EBITDA level has been lower than estimated. Finnish economy has not recovered as estimated in the beginning of the year. The Group went through the change negotiations in August, which resulted in a decrease of 70 person. Delays in recovery in Finnish roof renovation business will increase the risk that the Group will not meet covenant requirements at the end of the year 2025. The Group's saving measures in August should improve financial results in the third quarter. The management will follow on monthly basis the business recovery and will prepare impairment tests in Q3 if saving measures are not efficient enough to convert Finnish roof renovation business performance.

Additional information

Juha Nuutinen, CFO

+358 50 438 0984

juha.nuutinen@vesivek.fi

HLRE Holding Group 2611405-7 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 1000 EUR 1.5-31.7.2025 Q2 1.5.-31.7.2024 Q2 1.2.-31.7.2025 H1 1.2.-31.7.2024 H1 1.2.2024-31.1.2025 REVENUE 26 971 25 112 48 837 45 660 102 929 Other operating income 606 369 758 1 012 997 Material and services -10 713 -9 909 -17 777 -17 025 -39 350 Employee benefits expense -10 943 -10 073 -21 295 -19 463 -43 459 Depreciation and amortisation -1 667 -1 742 -3 335 -3 572 -6 937 Other operating expenses -4954 -4 684 -9 728 -9 083 -19 232 OPERATING PROFIT -700 -926 -2540 -2 471 -5 052 Finance income 468 -279 491 913 551 Finance expense -1 495 -1 133 -3 911 -2 392 -5 129 Finance income and expense -1 027 -1 412 -3 420 -1 478 -4 579 PROFIT/LOSS BEFORE TAX -1 728 -2 339 -5 960 -3 950 -9 630 Tax on income from operations 178 316 944 560 1 284 PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -1 549 -2 023 -5 015 -3 390 -8 347 Profit attributable to: Owners of the parent company -1 564 -1 917 -4 998 -3 170 -7 932 Non-controlling interests 14 -105 -17 -220 -414 -1 549 -2 023 -5 015 -3 390 -8 347 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Exchange differences on translating foreign operations -37 30 48 -50 -33 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss -37 30 48 -50 -33 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME -1 586 -1 993 -4 967 -3 440 -8 380 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Owners of the parent company -1 597 -1 890 -4954 -3 215 -7 963 Non-controlling interests 11 -103 -13 -224 -417 -1 586 -1 993 -4 967 -3 440 -8 380

HLRE Holding Group 2611405-7 Consolidated Statement of Financial Position 1000 EUR 31.7.2025 31.7.2024 31.1.2025 ASSETS NON-CURRENT ASSETS Goodwill 35 273 35 273 35 273 Intangible assets 535 615 629 Property, plant, equipment 8 233 10 156 9 310 Property, plant, equipment, right-of-use 11 742 13 414 13 384 Other non-current financial assets 51 48 48 Loan receivables 2 8 5 Deferred tax assets 4 288 2 562 3 256 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 60 124 62 077 61 904 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 11 645 13 015 11 228 Trade and other receivables 9 202 7 686 6 618 Loan receivables 45 50 47 Income tax receivable 354 716 724 Cash and cash equivalents 1 341 1 712 2 498 CURRENT ASSETS 22 588 23 178 21 115 ASSETS 82 712 85 255 83 019 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Owners of the parent company Share capital 80 80 80 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 18 002 18 002 18 002 Translation differences 126 -183 -170 Retained earnings -16 681 -6 841 -11 683 Owners of the parent company 1 275 11 058 6 229 Non-controlling interests -472 -265 -458 EQUITY 803 10 793 5 771 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Finance and lease liabilities 59 089 54 231 58 318 Employee benefit obligation 374 400 374 Deferred tax liabilities 80 37 74 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 59 543 54 668 58 766 CURRENT LIABILITIES Finance and lease liabilities 4 677 5 250 5 299 Other current liabilities 15 575 14 502 13 125 Income tax liabilities 113 42 59 CURRENT LIABILITIES 22 366 19 794 18 483 Liabilities 81 909 74 462 77 249 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 82 712 85 255 83 019

HLRE Holding Group 2611405-7 Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows, indirect 1000 EUR 1.5.-31.7.2025 Q2 1.2.-31.7.2024 Q2 1.2.-31.7.2025 H1 1.2.-31.7.2024 H1 1.2.2024-31.1.2025 Q1-Q4 Cash flows from operating activities PROFIT/LOSS FOR THE PERIOD -1 549 -2 023 -5 015 -3 390 -8 425 Adjustments to the profit/loss for the period Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 1 667 1 742 3 335 3 572 6 937 Financial income and expenses 1 488 1 110 2 673 2 286 4 995 Tax on income from operations -178 -316 -944 -560 -1 206 Other adjustments -856 518 323 -874 -546 Adjustments total 2 120 3 055 5 387 4 423 10 180 Working capital changes Increase / decrease in inventories -47 282 -367 -242 1 569 Increase / decrease in trade and other receivables -284 428 -2 543 -1 459 -465 Increase / decrease in trade payables 826 -713 4 041 1 456 1 478 Interest paid -364 -450 -697 -829 -1 628 Interest received 10 34 23 77 155 Other financial items 0 2 -11 -2 367 -2 477 Income taxes paid -38 -94 351 -240 -239 Net cash from operating activities 674 521 1 167 -2 571 148 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of tangible and intangible assets -187 -199 -324 -283 -614 Proceeds from sale of tangible and intangible assets 851 580 894 628 412 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 0 -2 0 -2 -2 Purchase of investments -3 0 -3 0 0 Loans granted 0 0 0 -1 -1 Proceeds from repayments of loans 3 4 6 8 13 Addition / deduction of cash equivalents -20 15 -15 3 0 Net cash used in investing activities 644 398 558 352 -1941 Cash flows from financing activities Purchase of treasury shares 0 -13 0 -18 0 Proceeds from current borrowings 0 0 0 976 976 Payment of short term loans -326 0 -651 0 0 Proceeds from non-current borrowings 0 66 0 3 066 3066 Payment of lease liabilities -1 133 -1 681 -2 262 -2 668 -4 074 Net cash used in financing activities -1 458 -1 628 -2 912 1 356 -32 Net change in cash and cash equivalents -140 -711 -1 188 -863 -75 Cash and cash equivalents, opening amount 1 493 2 423 2 498 2 574 2 574 Net increase/decrease in cash and cash equivalents -140 -711 -1 188 -863 -75 Cash and cash equivalents 1 341 1 712 1 341 1 712 2 498

HLRE Holding Group Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Attributable to owners of the Company 1000 EUR Share capital Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity EQUITY 1.2.2025 80 18 002 -170 -11 683 6 229 -458 5 771 Comprehensive income Profit/loss for the period -4 998 -4 998 -17 -5 015 Other comprehensive income: Translation differences 0 0 44 0 44 4 48 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 0 0 44 -4 998 -4 954 -13 -4 967 Transactions with owners Total transactions with owners 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 TOTAL EQUITY 31.7.2025 80 18 002 -126 -16 681 1 275 -472 803

1000 EUR Share capital Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Translation differences Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity EQUITY 1.2.2024 80 18 002 -140 -3599 14343 -91 14 252 Comprehensive income Profit/loss for the period -3 170 -3 170 -220 -3 390 Other comprehensive income: Translation differences 0 0 -45 0 -45 -4 -50 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 0 0 -45 -3 170 -3 215 -224 -3 440 Treasury shares, acquisition 0 0 0 -18 -18 0 -18 Total transactions with owners 0 0 0 -18 -18 0 -18 Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries Changes in ownership interests without loss of control -52 -52 50 -2 TOTAL EQUITY 31.7.2024 80 18 002 -185 -6 839 11 058 -265 10 793

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

1) Reporting entity

This consolidated Interim Financial Statement is the Financial Statement for the Group, which consists of a Finnish public limited company operating under Finnish law, with business ID 2611405-7 (hereinafter "HLRE Holding", "Company", or "parent company") and its subsidiaries, collectively referred to as "HLRE", "HLRE Group" or "Group". The parent company's domicile is Pirkkala, and its registered address is Jasperintie 273, FI-33960 Pirkkala, Finland.

2) Basis of preparation

These consolidated Interim Financial Statements do not include all of the information required for a complete set of financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and accordingly, selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements. The accounting policies applied are consistent with those followed in the preparation of the Group's annual consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended January 31, 2025.

The consolidated financial statements are presented as thousands of euros, unless otherwise specified, and the numbers are rounded off to the nearest thousand. Because of this, the sum of individual figures can deviate from the reported total.

The company's auditors have not reviewed this Interim Report.

The management has assessed the Company's ability to continue its operations as a going concern for the foreseeable future. In making this assessment, the Company's management has prepared forecasts for revenues, operating costs, and investments for the next twelve months. The forecasts are based on the assumption that the structural reorganization carried out in Finland in 2024 and continuing in 2025 has aligned the organization with demand.

As of 31 July 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 1.3 million. The management believes that the current cash balance is adequate to cover the Company's operational costs and investment plans for the next twelve months.

Looking ahead, the Company anticipates the improved profitability and cash flow for the next quarter. Despite the inherent uncertainties, the management remains confident in the Company's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on opportunities.

Taking into account the aforementioned factors and considerations, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. The management will continue to closely monitor the Company's financial performance and adapt its strategies as necessary to ensure long-term sustainability and growth.

3) Seasonality of operations

The Group operates in an industry that sees major seasonal changes. In a typical year, the second and third quarter together amount major share of the Group's full-year EBITDA.

Management has reacted to seasonal changes in customer volumes and demand for roof, roof product and underground drain renovations through workforce adjustment and structural changes in business area management and sales functions in Finland.

4) Segment information and revenue

The Board of Directors of HLRE Holding is the Group's chief operating decision maker, and operating segments have been specified based on the information reviewed by the Board of Directors in order to allocate resources and assess the profitability of business operations. The Board of Directors manages the HLRE Group as a single integrated business aggregate, and therefore HLRE has a single operating and reportable segment.

The revenue of the HLRE Holding Group is primarily generated by roofing, roof product and underground drain renovations for single-family homes and housing companies pursuant to the service concept developed by the Company, as well as project and direct sales of rainwater systems and roof safety products. The entire service chain - product development, manufacturing, sales and installation - is managed in-house by the Group.

The HLRE Holding Group is operating in Finland and Sweden. Small-scale out of total H1 revenue was generated by direct sales of rainwater systems and roof safety products from Vesivek Tuotteet Oy in Finland to Baltic countries and Sweden. The Swedish turnover was generated by roofing and roof product installations and small-scale by direct sales of rainwater systems and roof safety products:

Breakdown of revenue by country 1000 EUR Feb 25 - Jul 25

H1 Feb 24 - Jul 24

H1 Feb 24 - Jan 25

Q1-Q4 Finland 37 439 36 012 81 539 Sweden 11 023 9 381 20 797 Baltic countries 375 267 593 Total 48 837 45 660 102 929

5) Financial liabilities

The Group announced in January 2024 that it had concluded the negotiations with the majority holder of the bond on the terms and conditions for refinancing the bond, while at the same time announcing that, as the maturity of the outstanding bonds, being 12 February 2024, was approaching, it will request for a one-month extension to finalize the terms and conditions. On 5 February 2024, the Group announced that the majority of the bondholders had approved the one-month extension. In February 2024, the Group continued to finalize the terms and conditions of the bond, announcing on 8 March 2024 the refinancing of the three-year SEK 300 million bond and the registration of the bond with Nasdaq Stockholm on 13 March 2024.

The bond falls due for payment on 12 February 2027. The terms and conditions include an interest premium of 7.85% for the deferral of the payment dates between 12 February 2024 and 12 May 2025 until the loan maturity date. The updated terms and conditions also include the option after 12 May 2025 to postpone 30% of the 7.85% interest premium until the loan maturity date. The Group used the option and postponed 30 % of the interest premium during 12 May 2025 - 12 August 2025.

In addition, the terms and conditions of the bond included a five-year convertible bond of EUR 3 million issued by the Company's principal shareholders and around EUR 66 thousand to minor shareholders. The principal of the convertible bond is subject to a fixed annual interest rate of 8.00%. The accrued interest shall be paid on the maturity date of the loan or on the conversion date specified separately in the agreement, whichever earlier. Until then, all accrued interest will remain as debt, but the accrued interest will not be added to the loan principal and will not accrue interest.

The updated terms and conditions of the bond do not include the net debt/EBITDA covenant until 2025 July. After that, the covenant will be 5.0 until January 2026, 4.5 between February 2026 and July 2026, and 4.0 from August 2026 until the loan maturity date in February 2027. The updated terms and conditions also include a liquidity covenant of EUR 2 million.

Maturities of contracts of financial liabilities 31 July 2025 1000 EUR No more than 12 months Over 1 year and no more than 2 years Over 2 years and no more than 5 years Over 5 years Total Book value Trade payables 7 680 7 680 7 680 Lease liabilities 4 680 3 925 3 964 41 12 610 12 394 Bonds 3 066 32 498 35 564 30 828 Convertible bonds 4 296 4 296 3 418 Shareholder loans 18 146 18 146 16 801 Loans from financial institutions 325 325 325 15 751 36 423 26 406 41 78 621 71 466 Maturities of contracts of financial liabilities 31 January 2025 1000 EUR No more than 12 months Over 1 year and no more than 2 years Over 2 years and no more than 5 years Over 5 years Total Book value Trade payables 4 941 4 941 4 941 Lease liabilities 4 792 3 935 5 956 121 14 804 14 007 Bonds 1 663 2 691 32 011 36 365 28 767 Convertible bonds 4 296 4 296 3 287 Shareholder loans 18 146 18 146 16 581 Loans from financial institutions 976 976 976 12 372 6 626 60 409 121 79 528 68 559

6) Commitments and contingent liabilities

The following shares have been pledged as collateral for the bond and overdraft facility:

HLRE Group Oy, Vesivek Ltd, Vesivek Sverige AB and Vesivek Tuotteet Ltd (formerly Nesco Ltd).

Furthermore, the following internal loans have been pledged as collateral for the bond agreement:

Loan granted by HLRE Holding Ltd to HLRE Group Ltd amounted to EUR 19,696,333

Loan granted by HLRE Holding Ltd to Vesivek Ltd amounted to EUR 1,234,960

Loan granted by HLRE Holding Ltd to Nesco Invest Ltd amounted to EUR 8,446.710

Loan granted by HLRE Holding Ltd to Vesivek Tuotteet Ltd amounted to EUR 4,510,442

The following business mortgages have been confirmed and pledged as collateral for the bond and overdraft facility:

HLRE Group Ltd, amounted to EUR 57 200 000

Vesivek Ltd, amounted to EUR 57 200 000

Nesco Invest Ltd, amounted to EUR 57 200 000

Vesivek Tuotteet Ltd, amounted to EUR 57 200 000

Vesivek Sverige AB amounted to SEK 20 000 000

The following real estate mortgages have been pledged as collateral for the bond and overdraft facility:

Vesivek Tuotteet Ltd, Orimattila production plant, amounted to EUR 13 673 208.

7) Use of Alternative Performance Measures

Alternative Performance Measures (APM) are financial measures of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than financial measures defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. HLRE Group reports the financial measures [Gross profit], [Gross margin] and [Adjusted EBITDA] in its quarterly reports, which are not financial measures as defined in IFRS. The Group believes that the alternative performance measures provide significant additional information on HLRE's results of operations, financial position and cash flows The APMs are used consistently over time and accompanied by comparatives for the previous periods.

Gross profit= Revenues - cost of goods sold

Gross margin (%) = Gross profit in relation to Revenue

EBITDA = Operating profit (EBIT) + Depreciation + Amortization

EBITDA % = EBITDA in relation to Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA = EBITDA - EBITDA Adjustments

Adjusted EBITDA % = (EBITDA - EBITDA Adjustments) / Revenue

Operating profit (EBIT) % = Operating profit in relation to Revenue

EBITDA adjustments = One-offs regarding restructuring costs and other non-recurring costs

8) Events after the Reporting Date

The Group announced in August (4.8.2025) that it will restructure its organization and operational processes and will initiate change negotiations. In addition to changes in operating practices, the aim of the negotiations is to reduce management layers and enhance the efficiency of the sales organizations in Finland.

The negotiations took place in August, started on 11 August 2025 and ended on 18 August 2025, and concerned all personnel of HLRE Group Ltd, Vesivek Ltd, and Vesivek Salaojat Ltd, excluding installers and foremen. Vesivek Tuotteet Ltd, Tuusulan Peltikeskus Ltd, and Vesivek Sverige AB were entirely excluded from the change negotiations.

As a result of the change negotiations, the number of personnel will decrease by 60 employees. Together with other changes in personnel in August, the amount of employees will decrease by 71 employees from July 2025 head count. The personnel changes are estimated to generate annual savings of EUR 5.0 million. The estimated one-off expenses from the change negotiations is estimated to be EUR 0.4 million and the expenses will be booked in the Q3 Interim Report. These measures are a response to the decline in market demand in recent years and, together with the company's previous actions, aim to restore financial profitability.