SHPE: Leading Hispanics in STEM: 2025 SHPE National Convention Brings 12,000 Attendees to Philadelphia for a STEM Career Fair, University Village, Leadership Workshops & More

One of the country's largest STEM gatherings, the four-day convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center connects top talent with industry leaders, academics, and career opportunities.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / SHPE: Leading Hispanics in STEM, the nation's largest organization for Hispanics in science, technology, engineering, and math, will host its 2025 National Convention at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from October 29 to November 1. The four-day event will feature the highly anticipated Career Fair and introduce new offerings, including University Village and the LeaderSHPE Wardrobe.

The event will host the top talent in STEM. Some 12,000 students, professionals, industry leaders, and academics are expected to attend, making it one of the country's largest STEM gatherings. Thousands of jobs will be offered at the Career Fair, October 31-November 1, with recruiting by more than 150 leading companies, including Bank of America, Chevron, Wells Fargo, 3M, Accenture, Amazon, Apple, Boston Scientific, Caterpillar, Delta, Ford, Intel, Microsoft, Texas Instruments, and Honda.

"With about 11 million STEM jobs projected to be available by 2031, there is a great opportunity for attendees to meet someone in Philadelphia who will elevate their careers," said Suzanna Valdez Wolfe, CEO of SHPE. "National and international corporations return year after year because they get direct access to top talent in one place."

Convention Highlights

Career Fair: More than 150 companies recruiting, interviewing, and hiring onsite for internships and jobs.

Educational Sessions: Specialized tracks include SHPEtinas (for women), Inclusion, SHPETech, Community College, Grad School, and Professionals.

Día de Ciencias (Oct. 29): At Esperanza Academy Charter School, SHPE brings science to life for 8th graders, alongside Equipando Padres, a bilingual event helping parents support children pursuing higher education.

LeaderSHPE Wardrobe - Engineer Your Look (NEW): With support from Bank of America and Amazon, SHPE will provide attendees with free business and cocktail attire.

University Village (NEW): A dedicated space for graduate students featuring a Grad School Expo with 50+ schools, Graduate Track sessions, STEM Research Competition, and 3-Minute Thesis Competition.

In addition to connecting members with many of the top recruiters and leaders in STEM, the SHPE Convention is one of the most powerful tools for preparing Hispanic students and professionals to become leaders in their field. The four-day event provides attendees with professional and leadership development opportunities through workshops, networking events, competitions, award ceremonies, and more.

The SHPE Convention will also include the presentation of the prestigious STAR (SHPE Technical Achievement and Recognition) Awards , spotlighting key individuals, corporations, government agencies, and academic institutions that have contributed significantly to support the mission of SHPE.

Early bird registration runs through September 15, with regular registration until October 14 and late registration through November 1.

