12.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
Canyon Labs Elevates Leadership to Unite Sites and Strengthen Client Partnerships

Strategic leadership changes align with Canyon Labs' vision to scale services while strengthening its commitment to customer partnerships.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Canyon Labs announced today the promotion of Sarah Ptach to President and Chief Executive Officer and David Kudla to Chief Operating Officer, reinforcing the company's vision of building a unified organization that delivers seamless solutions for clients across all locations.

As a contract testing and consulting partner to the medical device and pharmaceutical industries, Canyon Labs is committed to more than transactional services. The company works as a true partner, sharing in client success and helping navigate complex product challenges with expertise, collaboration, and care.

Unlike many in the industry where acquisitions result in fragmented operations, Canyon Labs is deliberately taking a different approach. By appointing a connected executive team across its sites, Canyon Labs is breaking down silos and ensuring clients experience a single, integrated partner dedicated to their needs.

"Canyon Labs is redefining what it means to be a testing and consulting partner in this industry," said Sarah Ptach, President and CEO. "Our vision is to create a fully unified organization that does not just provide services but works side by side with clients to bring safer, better products to patients. By aligning our teams, processes and capabilities across every site, we are building the kind of seamless experience that the industry has been missing for too long."

Kudla, who previously served as General Manager, will now lead as COO to strengthen operational excellence and expand service delivery across the company's growing portfolio. From microbiology, biocompatibility and chemistry testing to packaging, toxicology, and sterilization consulting, Canyon Labs is positioned to deliver integrated solutions that help clients accelerate innovation with confidence.

"Our focus on operational excellence ensures that this vision becomes a reality," said David Kudla, COO. "My priority is making sure our systems, processes, and teams are fully aligned so that clients experience consistency, speed, and quality across every engagement. This structure allows us to scale effectively while continuing to deliver the high-touch service that defines Canyon Labs."

With these changes, Canyon Labs reaffirms its dedication to driving growth while preserving the qualities that define its client experience: responsiveness, trust, and uncompromising quality.

Contact Information

Kainoa Clark
CMO
kainoa.clark@netwasatch.com

Kyle Kempf
VP of Sales and Marketing
kkempf@canyonlabs.com
303-916-4819

.

SOURCE: Canyon Labs



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/canyon-labs-elevates-leadership-to-unite-sites-and-strengthen-client-partnerships-1071584

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
