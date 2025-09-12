VISIONAIZE INC: Visionaize Announces V-Suite Contextualized Data Platform CDP

Visionaize Launches LLM based Contextualized Data Platform (CDP) to Deliver the First True Operational Digital Twin

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Industrial organizations are awash in IoT data and smart equipment, yet teams still lack a single, current view of their assets. Engineering, operations, and enterprise records sit in separate systems; updates don't propagate; and frontline teams spend hours reconciling IDs, drawings, and procedures instead of acting. The result is slower decisions, higher costs, and elevated risks.

Visionaize is closing this gap with the V-Suite® Contextualized Data Platform (CDP) - a living, governed operational digital twin that unifies documents, sensor streams, and enterprise records at every level, from site to system to component. It unifies the existing product offerings V-Smart DocX, V-Plant and Vizi CoPilot into a single powerful platform.

"Industrial teams aren't struggling with a lack of data-they're struggling with fragmented context," said David Reinhart, EVP at Visionaize. "The V-Suite CDP addresses this critical challenge and transforms scattered IoT signals, drawings, logs, and records into a governed operational twin as unified searchable knowledge, where every asset decision is faster, safer, and more reliable. It sets the stage for a future of autonomous, self-optimizing operations."

With intuitive 2D/3D spatial navigation, teams can click on any asset to see live data, linked procedures, and related documents, then launch work directly in place. Model Management of Change (MMOC) keeps all information synchronized, auditable, and evergreen as facilities evolve. Out-of-the-box connectors integrate seamlessly with controls, historians, and maintenance systems.

A built-in proprietary Gen AI based Vizi CoPilot leverages this trusted context to answer questions in plain language, flag anomalies, troubleshoot issues, and recommend optimizations. Early adopters have seen planning cycles cut by ~40%, rework reduced by ~25%, and field travel down by ~50% - with reliability metrics trending upward within the first quarter of deployment.

Visionaize's CDP delivers a governed source of operational truth that accelerates decisions, scales across sites, and drives durable cost and risk reduction.

About Visionaize

Visionaize Inc. is a leader in AI-powered digital twin technology for industrial organizations. With its V-Suite Contextualized Data Platform and Vizi Copilot, Visionaize helps global leaders in oil & gas, manufacturing, utilities, and other heavy-asset industries unlock faster decisions, safer field operations, and more reliable performance-at lower cost. With offices in California, Houston, Calgary, Saudi Arabia, and India, Visionaize is dedicated to transforming the way industries operate.

