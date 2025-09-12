SunCable has confirmed its large-scale renewable and energy storage project in Australia's Northern Territory could be operational before 2030, following a "pragmatic" reprioritization of initial plans.From pv magazine Australia SunCable has announced the immediate focus for its flagship Australia-Asia Power Link (AAPowerLink) project is to build solar and battery energy storage at scale to supply customers in the Northern Territory (NT), including data centers, with the original idea of exporting power to Singapore now a longer-term target. "Our immediate focus is a pragmatic one," the company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...