Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against MNTN, Inc. in the Western District of Texas

CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in AI-driven retail and fintech technology, today announced that its subsidiary, Alpha Modus Corp., has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas against MNTN, Inc. ("MNTN"), a Texas-based connected TV advertising company.





The complaint asserts infringement of three Alpha Modus patents:

U.S. Patent No. 10,360,571 - covering methods for monitoring and analyzing consumer behavior in real time to enable targeted engagement.

- covering methods for monitoring and analyzing consumer behavior in real time to enable targeted engagement. U.S. Patent No. 11,042,890 - covering systems that enhance in-store customer assistance using advanced monitoring and sentiment analysis.

- covering systems that enhance in-store customer assistance using advanced monitoring and sentiment analysis. U.S. Patent No. 12,026,731 - covering personalized marketing and advertising tied to real-time consumer interactions and location tracking.



These foundational patents form the backbone of Alpha Modus's intellectual property portfolio, designed to transform how retailers and advertisers engage consumers at the point of sale.

MNTN, which promotes its "Connected TV" and performance advertising solutions as making television advertising as measurable and targeted as digital media, has-on information and belief-used Alpha Modus's patented systems and methods to improve audience targeting, ad efficiency, and consumer engagement.

A Mission of Both Protection and Partnership

Alpha Modus CEO, William Alessi shared with Investing.com: "Every infringement, and every infringer, is also a potential ally. We file these lawsuits to protect our shareholders and the integrity of our technology. But as we've consistently demonstrated, our preference is always to resolve matters quickly and amicably. We welcome the opportunity to turn adversaries into allies."

Alessi continued: "Our patented AI technology is becoming ubiquitous in retail and advertising. That means more companies-whether in retail, fintech, or connected TV-will inevitably intersect with our portfolio. We are fully prepared to defend our intellectual property while remaining open to collaborations that accelerate growth and innovation."

Enforcement as a Growth Strategy

Alpha Modus has filed similar patent infringement actions against other major retailers and advertising networks, including Kroger, Creative Realities, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions, Cooler Screens, and Brookshire Grocery. Each action underscores the Company's role as a pioneer in protecting and monetizing the core technologies shaping the $60+ billion retail media and self-service kiosk markets.

The lawsuit against MNTN seeks damages, injunctive relief, and recognition of the validity and enforceability of Alpha Modus's patents.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOD) is a publicly traded AI-driven retail and fintech solutions provider, leveraging a broad and growing patent portfolio to redefine consumer engagement at the point of sale. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, Alpha Modus delivers scalable technologies that enhance shopper experiences, enable targeted retail media, and create high-margin growth opportunities for retailers, advertisers, and investors.

For more information on Alpha Modus's patents, visit: www.alphamodus.com/what-we-do/patent-portfolio.

For more information, visit: www.alphamodus.com

For more information and to access Alpha Modus' press room, visit: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc.

Email: ir@alphamodus.com

Website: www.alphamodus.com

