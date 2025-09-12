London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Olilo has officially launched its multi-gig broadband service in the UK, offering a network built specifically for techies, engineers, sysadmins, and home lab enthusiasts.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8530/266058_da6ff2d5f4c7db27_001full.jpg

The company has built its own Layer 2 network from the ground up using Juniper hardware, engineered entirely by its in-house network team. Its in-house developers have also created custom systems designed to give techies the control and visibility they need. Olilo's network peers with all three major internet exchanges in London and has direct connectivity to tier 1 carriers.

Olilo's public launch follows a successful paid closed-beta phase involving over 150 techie customers, whose feedback continues to directly shape the company's progression. This collaborative approach is strengthened by Olilo's growing Discord community of more than 500 members, where customers and engineers interact openly. Transparency is a core principle for the company, with users actively involved in influencing future developments and decisions.

Liam Mulryan, CEO of Olilo, said: "Techies have been ignored for way too long. They want broadband that doesn't flinch, with a static IPv4 on day one, native IPv6 with a /48, the option to bring their own IPs, run BGP and the freedom to use their own hardware without being treated like a liability. In an industry obsessed with catering to the masses and chasing profit over performance, no one has been willing to build for them, so we did."

Olilo's initial public rollout will be tightly managed to guarantee performance for early adopters. By combining purpose-built infrastructure, direct customer engagement, and a focus on technical empowerment, the company aims to set a new standard for broadband services aimed at those who demand more than mainstream providers can deliver.

About Olilo

Olilo is a UK-based broadband provider dedicated to the technical community. By investing in its own network infrastructure and systems, and by involving its customers in every stage of development, Olilo delivers symmetrical multi-gigabit broadband with advanced features such as static IPv4 addresses and native IPv6. Its transparent approach and growing community set it apart as a challenger in the UK broadband market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/266058

SOURCE: GYT