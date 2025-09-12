ProsperOps Wins 2025 CloudX Award for Cloud Management Excellence

CloudX Awards recognize innovation and excellence, honoring the best companies, products, and services in the cloud industry

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / ProsperOps, a leading FinOps automation platform, has been named a winner of the 2025 CloudX Award in the Cloud Management category. The CloudX Awards recognize the best in cloud computing and infrastructure products and technologies, honoring outstanding innovation and impact.

ProsperOps Cloud X Awards



"This recognition affirms our belief that the future of cloud cost optimization is autonomous, intelligent, and effortless," said Steven Hays, chief sales officer at ProsperOps. "As cloud financial operations grow more complex, we remain focused on building tools that deliver exceptional savings with minimal effort so teams can spend less time managing costs and more time driving innovation."

Founded in 2018, ProsperOps is transforming how organizations manage and optimize cloud financial operations. The platform has returned more than $2.5 billion in savings to customers by delivering world-class financial outcomes through Autonomous Discount Management and Autonomous Resource Management.

With intelligent algorithms, seamless multi-cloud execution, and support across AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, ProsperOps redefines what's possible in cloud cost optimization by automating commitment management, synchronizing workload scheduling, and simplifying cloud FinOps for hundreds of organizations globally.

Why ProsperOps stands out:

Category-Defining Technology - ProsperOps pioneered autonomous commitment management and now leads again with ProsperOps Scheduler-the first solution to synchronize workload scheduling and rate optimizations.

Massive Impact at Scale - By minimizing financial risk and complexity, ProsperOps helps customers achieve the highest effective savings rates possible, higher than traditional tools or manual strategies.

Multi-Cloud Support - Customers running workloads on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure can leverage ProsperOps to reduce cloud costs and commitment lock-in risk automatically.

Outcome-based Results - ProsperOps customers benefit not only from minimizing risk and avoiding manual effort, but also from achieving world-class savings outcomes that more than offset the cost of its service.

Trusted Ecosystem Partner - ProsperOps is a FinOps Certified Platform, a founding member of the FinOps Foundation, and holds partnership recognition across AWS, Google, and Microsoft.

As the complexity and cost of cloud technologies continue to rise, ProsperOps is meeting the moment with automation that drives real financial results backed by trust, transparency, and intelligent design.

"Cloud computing and infrastructure tools, products, and services showcase the increased scalability and innovation in the massive shift to the cloud that continues to accelerate. ProsperOps's win here at the 2025 CloudX Awards is evidence of their leading role in the ever-expanding cloud marketplace," said Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer of DevNetwork, host of the CloudX conference and the 2025 CloudX Awards.

Award recipients were selected by the independent, expert-led DevNetwork Cloud Advisory Board based on several criteria, including technical innovation, ecosystem impact, and overall adoption and regard within the cloud and infrastructure community.

ProsperOps was recognized at CloudX 2025, which took place September 3-5 in Santa Clara, CA, and online September 10-12.

About ProsperOps

ProsperOps is the leading FinOps Automation Platform for cloud cost optimization on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Eliminating waste and achieving cost savings goals is challenging when cloud usage is elastic but commitments are inelastic. Founded in 2018, ProsperOps automates and synchronizes rate optimizations with workload optimizations, eliminating waste, reducing costs and risk, and improving efficiency for FinOps teams. Customers achieve world-class Effective Savings Rates, lower Commitment Lock-In Risk, and maximize flexibility with ProsperOps' intelligent algorithms.

ProsperOps is a founding member of the FinOps Foundation, a FinOps-certified platform, Google Advantage Partner, AWS Cloud Management Tool Competency & ISV-Accelerate Partner, Microsoft ISV Success Partner, and 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing. ProsperOps is backed by H.I.G. Growth Partners, Snowhawk, and other strategic investors.

