Peraso Inc.: Peraso Secures $0.9 Million Order from Leading FWA Equipment Supplier

Purchase Order from Global FWA OEM Demonstrates Peraso's Leadership as Supplier of 60GHz Semiconductors and Antenna Technology

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a pioneer in mmWave wireless technology solutions, today announced that it has received an initial volume order totaling approximately $0.9 million for its PRM2141X module from a leading global equipment supplier to the fixed wireless access ("FWA") market. The Peraso PRM2141X module enables fiber-class broadband connectivity and allows original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and service providers to offer cost-efficient and rapidly deployable wireless equipment.

"This order from a new OEM customer marks a major milestone for Peraso and further establishes Peraso at the forefront of the 60 GHz FWA equipment market," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "The PRM2141X is engineered to deliver the speed, reliability and flexibility FWA service providers need to expand broadband access rapidly and cost-effectively. With this solution, we believe we're empowering major providers to redefine what's possible in wireless connectivity."

The PRM2141X integrates a 16-element phased array antenna directly into the printed circuit board, delivering uniform performance across the full 802.11ad frequency band (57-71 GHz). The solution can be deployed with or without a dish reflector, providing flexibility for both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint configurations. Coupled with Peraso's PRS4601-B2E baseband processor, which supports MAC and PHY functionality for 802.11ad operation and includes a USB 3.0 host interface, the PRM2141X delivers a highly integrated, scalable platform for next-generation FWA network equipment.

Peraso's mmWave technology operates in the unlicensed 60 GHz band and offers improved performance, where traditional 5 GHz/6 GHz licensed devices can struggle with interference and congestion. As demand for high-speed connectivity continues to increase, Peraso's mmWave products enable FWA service providers to expand coverage and deliver broadband experiences that rival fiber, without the time and expense of wired deployments.

For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, military, immersive video and factory automation. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "could," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address market positioning, customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits and advantages of the products of Peraso and its customers, market acceptance of and demand for Peraso's products, the Company's market opportunity for FWA applications and expected production and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology for FWA applications, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to: timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with the Company's mmWave products and solutions; anticipated use of mmWave by customers and intended users of the Company's products; the availability and performance of Peraso's products and solutions; the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions; reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of the Company's ICs and antenna modules; availability of quantities of ICs supplied by manufacturing partners at a competitive cost; level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company's patents; vigor and growth of markets served by the Company's customers and its operations; and other risks included in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact

Ron Glibbery

CEO

SOURCE: Peraso Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/peraso-secures-0.9-million-order-from-leading-fwa-equipment-suppl-1072209