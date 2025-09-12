The Organizing Committee of "Ziquejie Terraced Fields in Dialogue with the World" Agricultural Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference: 2025 "Ziquejie Terraced Fields in Dialogue with the World" Agricultural Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning

LOUDI, China, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 "Ziquejie Terraced Fields in Dialogue with the World" -- the 3rd Agricultural Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning Conference and the 9th Agricultural Heritage Conference -- opened in Xinhua County, Loudi City on Friday. Approximately 200 participants attended the event, including representatives from global and national important agricultural cultural heritage sites, as well as domestic and foreign experts and scholars in related fields, all joining hands to map out a blueprint for cultural and tourism development.

Lasting for 3 days, the conference takes "Re-empowering Living Agricultural Heritage, Innovating the Inheritance of Agricultural Civilization, and Promoting Sustainable Agricultural Development" as its theme. It includes sessions such as keynote speeches, conference reports, parallel forums, terraced field inspections, and tourism promotion meetings. The aim is to build a high-standard, international dialogue platform to jointly explore paths for the protection and inheritance of agricultural cultural heritage, share the wisdom of terraced field farming, and work together to create a bright future for sustainable development.

In recent years, Loudi City has strengthened the protection and management of terraced fields, tapped into the cultural value of agricultural heritage in accordance with local conditions, supported the transformation and development of agricultural heritage culture, and promoted the multi-dimensional integration of terraced field protection with cultural tourism and intangible cultural heritage inheritance. It has innovatively launched activities such as public adoption of terraced fields, research and study education, and tourism promotion through festivals. By deeply integrating agriculture, culture, and tourism, Loudi has boosted the comprehensive revitalization of rural areas, bringing agricultural heritage "to life", invigorating related industries, and increasing villagers' incomes.

In spring, Ziquejie's terraced fields resemble silver ribbons; in summer, they ripple like green waves; in autumn, they shine like golden mountains; in winter, they glisten like colored glaze... The four-season scenery of Ziquejie is attracting global attention with its unique charm. In 2024, Ziquejie received over 600,000 tourists and achieved a comprehensive tourism income of approximately 200 million yuan.

As the "scenery of abundance" becomes a "tourist attraction", this thousand-year-old terraced field area is gathering great momentum to start a magnificent new chapter of integrating agriculture, culture, and tourism, and painting a beautiful picture of rural revitalization.

