Freitag, 12.09.2025
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
WKN: A41FLN | ISIN: US92556W1045 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIA TRANSPORTATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIA TRANSPORTATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
12.09.2025 15:00 Uhr
237 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Via Transportation prices IPO above range at $46

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 12th

  • Equities are mixed Friday morning after stocks rallied to a fresh record on Thursday. The DOW closed above 46,000 for the first time ever, while the S&P 500 climbed by over 0.8%.
  • The August Consumer Price Index revealed prices rose by 2.9% year-over-year in line with expectations. Then, signs of a cooling labor market persisted, with initial weekly jobless claims reaching 263,000.
  • IPOs at the NYSE continue as Via Transportation rings the Opening Bell and begins trading later today. Via, which works with cities and governments to transform public transit with technology, priced its IPO above range at $46 per share.

Opening Bell
Via Transportation (NYSE: VIA) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell
IONQ (NYSE: IONQ) marks its 2025 Analyst Day

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2771913/NYSE_Market_Update_Sept_12.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5507638/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--via-prices-ipo-above-range-at-46-302555115.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
