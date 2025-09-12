Freedom Forever and PayKeeper Celebrate Two Years of Partnership

Driving Innovation, Trust, and Growth in Residential Solar

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Freedom Forever, one of the nation's leading residential solar and energy storage companies, and PayKeeper, the modern escrow and payments platform, are celebrating two years of partnership marked by innovation, operational excellence, and a shared commitment to homeowner trust.

Since 2023, Freedom Forever has partnered with PayKeeper to bring secure, milestone-based escrow and integrated payment processing into their national operations. The result has been reducing millions of dollars in open AR, streamlined payments, and an even smoother experience for homeowners investing in solar.

"Freedom Forever has consistently set the standard for what it means to be a leader in residential solar. Their commitment to scale, quality, and customer trust makes them an ideal partner for PayKeeper. Over the past two years, we've been proud to stand alongside them, helping ensure every homeowner has confidence in their solar investment. Together, we're raising the bar for transparency and innovation in the solar industry."

- Kelly Curtis, CEO of PayKeeper

Powering Growth Through Innovation

With Freedom Forever's industry-leading scale and PayKeeper's secure, flexible payment technology, the two companies have worked hand-in-hand to deliver:

Smart Escrow for Cash Projects: A secure and transparent way to manage payments tied to installation milestones.

Streamlined Operations: Automated processes that strengthen efficiency and support Freedom Forever's rapid growth.

Customer Peace of Mind: Payments are held safely and released only when milestones are complete, building confidence every step of the way.

Results That Speak for Themselves

The collaboration has delivered measurable impact, including:

Millions in improved cash flow visibility and reduced AR exposure.

Faster, more reliable backend operations.

An elevated customer experience through secure, flexible payment options.

A partnership model that continues to fuel innovation and growth.

"PayKeeper has been a valuable partner of Freedom Forever. Their secure, efficient payment solutions have enhanced the customer experience, while their support with new processes and integrations has strengthened our operations and contributed to our continued growth."

- Rob Angell, Vice President, Sales Operations at Freedom Forever

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever is one of the nation's leading residential solar and energy storage installers, committed to delivering affordable, clean energy with unmatched reliability. Freedom Forever gives homeowners confidence in long-term system performance and value. With a focus on customer experience, Freedom Forever offers transparent communication and an advanced Customer Portal to track projects from consultation to Permission to Operate (PTO).

About PayKeeper

PayKeeper is the modern escrow and payment platform built for trust and transparency. By combining Smart Escrow with integrated payment processing, PayKeeper ensures funds are secure and released only when milestones are achieved, protecting both sides of every project. From residential solar to home improvement, PayKeeper is redefining how payments are managed across industries.

