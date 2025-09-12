Swann Security to Be Featured on Lifetime TV's 'Military Makeover with Montel' in Special Episode Honoring a Veteran Family

Episode 'A Secure and Connected Home Fit for A Hero' Airs Sept. 12 & Oct. 23, 2025, as Part of Series 43

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Swann Security, a global leader in security solutions, will be featured on the acclaimed Lifetime® Television series Military Makeover with Montel, hosted by Navy veteran, talk show legend, and military advocate Montel Williams.

Swann Security Logo



Airing on Lifetime® TV, Military Makeover with Montel Williams offers hope and a helping hand to members of the military and their loved ones. This special series enlists conscientious companies, designers, contractors, and other home improvement professionals to transform the homes - and lives - of deserving veteran families across the country.

In Series 43, the show spotlights the Hicks family from South Carolina. While the family was sent on a dream vacation, the Military Makeover team completely renovated their home. Swann contributed by installing a MaxRanger4K Mini Wireless Camera System around the property and a SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell with SwannShield at the front entrance - providing the family with advanced, easy-to-use security technology for 24/7 peace of mind.

Swann's Product Manager (Americas) Geoffrey Schorz personally traveled to South Carolina to oversee the installation and participate in filming. He appears on camera in Episode 4, airing Sept. 12, 2025 (re-airing Oct. 23, 2025).

"It was an honor to be part of a project that not only improves a family's home, but also gives them the gift of safety and security," said Geoffrey Schorz, Product Manager (Americas) at Swann Security. "Veterans and their families have given so much in service to their country. Being able to give back in such a meaningful way is something our team values deeply."

Whether it's a veteran and their loved ones, a wounded warrior or a newly relocated military family, Military Makeover salutes those who have risked the ultimate sacrifice - offering hope and a helping hand right here on the home front. Swann is proud to stand alongside the show's mission by ensuring that the Hicks family's new chapter begins with protection, confidence, and security you can trust.

For more information about Swann Security's range of security products, visit www.swann.com . Watch the trailer for Military Makeover.

About Swann Security

Swann has been in the security business for over 35 years. As the worldwide leader of wired, DIY security solutions, Swann helps its customers protect their homes, businesses, and garages no matter where life takes them. Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Swann creates innovative DIY security solutions. Swann is the only brand that offers a complete lineup of inter-connectable wired and wireless security solutions, all controllable via the Swann Security app, and wholly integrated with Hey Google and Alexa. Follow Swann for the most up-to-date product and company news on Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and TikTok .

About Military Makeover with Montel

Airing on Lifetime® TV, Military Makeover with Montel Williams offers hope and a helping hand to members of the military and their loved ones. Hosted by Navy veteran, talk show legend, and military advocate Montel Williams, the series enlists conscientious companies, designers, contractors, and home improvement professionals to transform the homes and lives of deserving veteran families across the country. Each multi-part mini-series airs twice on Lifetime Television, honoring those who have served with generosity and gratitude.

SOURCE: Swann Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/swann-security-to-be-featured-on-lifetimer-tvs-military-makeover-with-m-1072120