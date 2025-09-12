Gold House Unveils Industry Panel "Reshaping the Global Music Industry: K-Pop's Entertainment Blueprint"

Premier gathering unites HYBE, Recording Academy leadership, and industry titans to examine K-pop's transformative influence on global music markets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Gold House, the leading cultural ecosystem powering Asian Pacific creators, companies, and communities, joined forces with HYBE, the global entertainment lifestyle platform behind BTS and other chart-topping artists, and the Gold Music Alliance (Recording Academy's pan-Asian D.R.E.A.M. Initiative) presented Reshaping the Global Music Industry: K-Pop's Entertainment Blueprint on Tuesday, September, 9, at The West Hollywood EDITION. The panel and reception convened executives and artists to examine K-pop's global ascent and growing influence across international music markets.

K-pop has become an undeniable global force. Over the past five years, streaming of the genre has surged 362%, with BTS named Spotify's 2024 Global Top K-Pop Artist. The Recording Academy recently reported that since 2019, the percentage of Asian or Pacific Islander+ membership has doubled, reflecting a 100% increase in both overall and voting membership and showcasing the community's expanding footprint in shaping global music culture.

The evening opened with remarks from Qiana Conley Akinro (Sr. Executive Director, Recording Academy LA Chapter), Isaac Lee (CEO & Chairman of HYBE AMERICA, Chairman of HYBE Latin America), and Bing Chen (CEO & Executive Chairman, Gold House).

"The K-pop community's presence within the Recording Academy has grown significantly in recent years," said Qiana Conley Akinro. "Through the launch of the Gold Music Alliance resource group, we hope to further engage more music professionals from the Asian and Pacific Islander+ community and ensure their voices help shape the future of global music recognition."

"K-pop delivers sounds and messages that resonate worldwide," added Isaac Lee. "In the coming years, HYBE will launch bold new artists who build on the K-pop blueprint while creating something entirely new."

Bing Chen noted, "K-pop's rise reflects the collective power of authentic cultural expression fused with strategic innovation. Partnering with HYBE and the Gold Music Alliance, we hope to use this blueprint to chart the future of entertainment for all."

A high-level panel moderated by Billboard's Tetris Kelly brought together Mitra Darab (President, HYBE x Geffen Records), Rick Choi (Global Tour Promoter, Live Nation), Joon Choi (President, Weverse Company), and Jonathan Yip (Grammy Award-winning Producer & Recording Academy LA Chapter National Trustee). Together, they emphasized K-pop's enduring influence on global touring, streaming, and fan engagement.

"K-Pop is not just a phenomenon. It's here to stay." - Mitra Darab

"The growth now is exponential. So it feels like, to me, the sky's the limit." - Jonathan Yip

"K-Pop fans are the most enthusiastic, dedicated, and committed." - Rick Choi

"K-Pop artists really believe the fans are their partner." - Joon Choi

The conversation underscored how K-pop blends superfan culture with data-driven growth, creating an entertainment blueprint now studied across the global industry. The evening concluded with a curated reception for executives, artists, and cultural leaders.

