Kitchel Injury Law Announces 2025 Scholarship

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Undergraduate and law students interested in pursuing a career as an immigration lawyer can now apply for Kitchel Injury Law's new Defending Voices Without a Voice Scholarship . This scholarship promises $2,500 each to one undergraduate student and $5,000 to one law student who plan to use their education to advocate for immigrants who might feel at risk or unsure of how to navigate within the United States' legal system.

Students have until February 1, 2026, to complete a scholarship essay discussing why they want to become an immigration lawyer and what specific motivations have pushed them toward this area of study.

Essays should be no more than 1,000 words long and should be entirely original. The inappropriate use of AI to generate a scholarship essay for the Defending Voices Without a Voice Scholarship will see an applicant removed from the scholarship pool.

Students must submit their completed essays and application packets to Kitchel Injury Law for consideration before the February 1, 2026, deadline passes. Unfortunately, the scholarship selection committee cannot consider applications submitted without all essential materials or after this deadline.

The team may take up to three months to choose its winners from its applicant pool. A representative will then contact the scholarship's winners and arrange to have their winnings sent to their academic institution of choice. Kitchel Injury Law will then share a blog post and press release announcing the winners' names through its website.

The team with Kitchel Injury Law looks forward to extending a helping hand to students who plan to use their voices to lift up others in need. Students can start applying for the Defending Voices Without a Voice Scholarship today!

