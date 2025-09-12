Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - Phenom Resources Corp. (TSXV: PHNM) (FSE: 1PY0) ("Phenom" or the "Company") announces that it proposes to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,400,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit to raise total gross proceeds of up to $704,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.22 for a period of four (4) years from the date of issuance.

The Company expects to use the proceeds received from the Offering for work programs on the Company's exploration properties and for general working capital.

The Units will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws. A finder's fee may be paid to eligible arm's length finders in connection with the Offering, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from their date of issuance. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located six miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada, and Highway I-80 in Elko County, which hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, North America's largest highest grade primary vanadium resource. The Company has options on three gold projects in Nevada - the Dobbin and King Solomon Properties, which are Carlin Gold-type targets, and the Crescent Valley Property, a Bonanza high grade gold vein-type target.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking" statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance and include the Company's ability complete the proposed Offering on the terms as described above, the expected use of proceeds of the Offering, and the receipt of regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

