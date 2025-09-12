Renewables curtailment in Brazil in the first half of 2025 is straining investment and highlighting grid and transmission limits, with analysts calling for clearer pricing and storage solutions.From pv magazine Brazil Renewable generation curtailment is perhaps the biggest challenge the Brazilian renewable energy sector has ever faced, according to Rodrigo Sauaia, president of the Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association (Absolar). While widely recognized, the problem is worsening as the share of renewable sources in the Brazilian electricity grid grows. Figures from the National System ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...