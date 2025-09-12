The price point for the 2.12 kWh storage system marks a big chance in the value proposition for those interested in adding balcony storage.From ESS News Marstek Energy announced its Venus A balcony energy storage system, which features 2.12 kWh storage and a built-in inverter with four MPPTs, is set to launch before the end of 2025 at a price of €499 ($584). The price is a dramatic undercut of competitors and is set to shake up the residential storage market. According to Marstek, its unit is self-manufactured, including the battery cells, inverter, and housing. The reveal and announcement came ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...