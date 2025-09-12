LOT Cargo, the cargo division of LOT Polish Airlines, has selected Revenue Technology Services (RTS) to implement its next-generation suite of AI-powered commercial solutions: Velocity RTS's cargo revenue management system; AcceleRate, the dynamic pricing platform; and Foresight, the revenue planning and sales budgeting solution.

LOT Polish Airlines, one of the world's oldest carriers and a leader in Central and Eastern Europe, operates a growing global network spanning Europe, Asia, and North America. LOT Cargo has become a vital contributor to the airline's success, delivering innovative, reliable, and flexible cargo solutions to meet the needs of international customers.

Through this partnership, LOT Cargo will harness the power of AI and machine learning to strengthen pricing, forecasting, and planning capabilities. By integrating RTS's solutions, LOT Cargo expects to drive greater commercial agility, optimize yields, and align tactical execution with long-term strategic goals.

"Partnering with RTS is fully aligned with our long-term strategy to combine innovation with sustainable growth. By leveraging AI-driven solutions, we are strengthening our ability to respond to market dynamics, enhance decision-making, and ensure that LOT Cargo remains a trusted partner for our global customers," said Michal Grochowski, Head of Cargo, LOT Cargo

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, RTS brings more than 15 years of proven experience in revenue optimization for passenger and cargo carriers worldwide. Its integrated suite of solutions empowers airlines to thrive in volatile markets, maximize profitability, and build long-term competitiveness.

"We are excited to partner with LOT Cargo and enable their vision of growth with data-driven intelligence. This partnership further cements RTS's leadership in delivering next-generation cargo commercial solutions," said Mukundh Parthasarathy, Senior Vice President, RTS

The implementation will follow a phased approach, ensuring a seamless transition and building ownership across LOT's commercial teams.

"By implementing Revenue Management, we expect to see significant improvements across our sales and operations. Enhanced forecasting accuracy will allow us to better anticipate demand and optimize our capacity. This, in turn, will improve responsiveness to market changes, ensuring our customers receive timely and reliable service. Additionally, the efficiency gains from data-driven pricing and inventory decisions will support stronger revenue performance and more strategic resource allocation," added Lukasz Kachaniuk, Head of Sales, LOT Cargo

"This partnership is about empowering LOT with tools that create real commercial agility. By bringing together RTS's AI-driven solutions with LOT's global ambitions, we're building the foundation for sustainable growth and long-term success," said Johan van Rensburg, Vice President, RTS

LOT's decision reflects the growing confidence airlines place in RTS as the partner of choice for digital transformation in cargo.

About LOT Cargo

LOT Cargo, the cargo division of LOT Polish Airlines, provides air freight services across a growing global network. With a focus on reliability, flexibility, and innovation, LOT Cargo delivers tailored transport solutions to meet the diverse needs of businesses worldwide.

About Revenue Technology Services (RTS)

Revenue Technology Services (RTS) is a global provider of software solutions and consulting services for the transportation industry. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Canada, the UK, South Africa, the Netherlands, Colombia and major cities in India including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chandigarh and Chennai. RTS specializes in revenue management, dynamic pricing, scheduling, and sales planning. With over 15 years of experience, RTS empowers carriers to optimize profitability through AI-driven, data-centric solutions.

