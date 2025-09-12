Dream Yacht, a global leader in sailing holidays and yacht ownership, is unveiling new initiatives at the Cannes Yachting Festival for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The company is introducing reimagined ownership programs, expanding its fleet and launching new itineraries. With operations in the widest global network of destinations and more than 130,000 clients each year, Dream Yacht continues to make sailing more accessible than ever.

Founded in 2000 by Loïc Bonnet, the company celebrates its 25th anniversary this year-an important milestone that highlights the strength of its pioneering model and its ability to evolve with the expectations of both travelers and investors.

Ownership Solutions for Investors and Sailors

Dream Yacht serves both investors seeking reliable returns and sailors looking for access to the sea. Its renewed programs combine investment opportunities with sailing freedom:

Dream Performance Worldwide Pairs smart investment with the joy of sailing. Owners receive two guaranteed high-season sailing weeks each year-an industry first-along with improved revenue share while Dream Yacht manages marketing, bookings, and maintenance.

Pairs smart investment with the joy of sailing. Owners receive two guaranteed high-season sailing weeks each year-an industry first-along with improved revenue share while Dream Yacht manages marketing, bookings, and maintenance. Dream Guarantee A flexible program offering contracts of 42-66 months and up to 12 sailing weeks per year worldwide. Owners receive fixed monthly income and peace of mind while Dream Yacht manages the yacht.

Both programs give owners confidence, flexibility, and rewarding sailing opportunities.

Expanding Fleet Options

In 2025, Dream Yacht welcomes a variety of new models to its fleet, including catamarans such as the Bali 5.2, Bali 5.8, Lagoon 43, 55, and 60, along with monohulls such as the Oceanis 47, 52 and Dufour 48, 54. These additions ensure owners and charter guests can choose from modern and diverse yachts.

A Modernized Cabin Cruise Experience

The first Lagoon 620 has been fully refitted under Groupe Beneteau's Lagoon NEO program, extending its lifespan, boosting comfort, and adding eco-friendly features. Now renamed Dream Martinique, the catamaran will operate as a premium cabin cruise in both the Abacos and Corsica.

New Adventures on the Horizon

Three new itineraries highlight the upcoming seasons:

Abacos Dream Premium (January 2026) Sail the turquoise waters of the Bahamas with hidden beaches and pristine lagoons.

Sail the turquoise waters of the Bahamas with hidden beaches and pristine lagoons. Koh Samui Dream Premium (May 2026) Explore Thailand's Gulf islands, combining paradise scenery with local culture.

Explore Thailand's Gulf islands, combining paradise scenery with local culture. Kornati Sail Share (2026) Expands after a successful pilot, offering sailing in Croatia's stunning Kornati archipelago.

Enhanced Customer Experience

Dream Yacht has redesigned the customer journey for simplicity and comfort.

Digital tools : Online check-in and check-out, digital briefings, and real-time updates via app.

: Online check-in and check-out, digital briefings, and real-time updates via app. Onboard upgrades : Personalized support, improved amenities, and greater comfort.

: Personalized support, improved amenities, and greater comfort. Continuous feedback: Net Promoter Score (NPS) now tracks satisfaction to guide improvements.

These efforts are already paying off. The Martinique base received a 2025 TripAdvisor Award for service excellence.

Strong Charter Performance

Dream Yacht continues to grow, underscoring the vitality of its offering. In the Mediterranean, occupancy rates rose by 6% this year, while French Polynesia is forecasting 15% growth for next season. More than 130,000 clients choose Dream Yacht each year to explore the world by sea, reaffirming its leadership in nautical tourism.

For more about Dream Yacht's anniversary and history of innovation, read the full 25-year press release HERE.

About Dream Yacht

Since its creation in the Seychelles in 2000, Dream Yacht has grown with a simple conviction: the sea belongs to everyone. Twenty-five years later, this vision still guides the company, now established as a major player in international nautical tourism. With a global network of destinations and one of the most diverse fleets, Dream Yacht offers experiences tailored to every profile. Learn more at www.dreamyachtcharter.com.

