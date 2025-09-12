AAC Technologies Debuts at IAA Mobility, Driving Innovation in Automotive Acoustics

MUNICH, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Technologies debuted at IAA Mobility in Munich under the theme "The Future of Sound in Motion". Alongside PSS, First Light Auto Parts, and PSG, AAC Technologies showcased its full-stack capabilities in automotive acoustics, haptics, optics, perception interaction, and motor systems, highlighting the innovative strength of China's smart vehicle supply chain.

Since entering the automotive acoustics market in 2018, AAC has achieved vertical integration through strategic acquisitions, establishing a complete acoustic ecosystem spanning "sensing-processing-output". Combined with its deep technical expertise in acoustics, AAC has become one of the few full-stack automotive acoustic solution providers capable of delivering hardware, software, algorithms, and fine tuning.

At the exhibition, AAC showcased its five core technology segments, including its full-stack acoustic solutions, attracting a large number of visitors to stop and explore. Representatives from many globally renowned automakers-including Audi, BMW, Porsche, Changan Automobile, Volkswagen, Zeekr, Maruti Suzuki, Mercedes-Benz, and Skoda-as well as top audio partners such as Bose, Devialet, Harman, and Meridian also visited the booth for in-depth discussions with the AAC team. The brands experienced the latest automotive solutions and expressed strong interest in exploring more collaboration opportunities in the future.

AAC Technologies ranks among the world's top ten passenger car audio suppliers and is the only Chinese company on the list. This position is backed by consistent annual R&D investment of 7-10% of revenue, a global network of R&D and manufacturing sites across 19 countries and regions, and over 18,000 patent applications. Sustained investment in innovation has solidified the group's technological leadership and business expansion, contributing to its recognition as one of the "Top 100 Global Innovators."

AAC Technologies highlighted the luxury Zeekr 9X SUV, co-developed with British luxury audio brand Naim Audio. As a technical partner, AAC collaborated with Naim to create a bespoke 9.2.4.8 multidimensional immersive sound system for the vehicle, incorporating 32 speakers and 8 seat shakers. The system uses an industry-leading 40-channel independent amplifier with a peak power of 3868W. This premium setup delivers a fully dimensional surround sound field in the cabin. With exclusive listening modes, users enjoy an elevated auditory experience - from 2D high-fidelity to 3D surround and 4D immersion.

At its Munich exhibit, AAC showcased its "Physical AI"-driven full-stack automotive acoustic solutions, highlighting real-world applications such as the Zeekr 9X that demonstrate the sensory impact of "AAC inside." Supported by refined customer profiling, the company's auto sector revenue grew 13% year-on-year to RMB 1.74 billion in the 2025 interim report, emerging as a major growth driver.

With the maturation of the group's integrated acoustic system capabilities spanning consumer electronics module expertise and automotive application with a closed loop from sound sensing to playback, AAC continues to support its subsidiaries such as First Light Auto Parts and PSG in accelerating overseas market expansion while delivering highly customized, immersive, safer, more human0centric and intelligent driving and riding experiences.

