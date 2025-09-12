Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - LBank Labs officially announced that it will join forces with Korean lawmaker Min Byoung-Dug and the Korea Blockchain Industry Promotion Association (KBIPA) to present the "Global Blockchain Forum - Korea 2025" during KBW 2025. This landmark forum aims to bring together innovative ideas and industry insights, open new paths for the blockchain sector, and advance the sustainable development of the Web3 ecosystem.





The Global Blockchain Forum will be held on September 22, 2025, at Auditorium I of the National Assembly Library in Seoul. The forum will focus on the forefront of blockchain innovation, covering key topics such as cryptocurrency regulation and compliance, next-generation Layer 1 and Layer 2 architectures, the role of Web2 leaders in shaping blockchain's future, projections for the 2026 cryptocurrency market, AI integration with on-chain intelligence, and the evolution of stablecoins. Attendees will engage in in-depth discussions and cross-border collaboration, with the goal of driving tangible progress in blockchain and decentralized technologies.

The forum will bring together leading policymakers, top executives, pioneering Web3 innovators, and academic experts from around the crypto community. The distinguished lineup of speakers includes Min Byoung-Dug, member of the 22nd National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Hyeong-Joo, Chairman of KBIPA, Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Czhang Lin, Head of LBank Labs, Lee Sung Mi, CEO of CodeVASP, Jeremy Millar, Chairman of Theoriq Foundation, SangMin (SAM) SEO, Chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation, and Raullen Chai, CEO of IoTeX, as well as industry leaders from Solana, Tether, Kaia, Berachain, Abstract, Manta Network, IoTeX, Aethir, Layerzero, and other globally renowned Web3 ecosystems.

Looking back, LBank Labs has consistently been active in advancing blockchain and Web3 initiatives globally. In 2024, LBank Labs, in collaboration with Web3 Summit and BlockNews, hosted Web3 Summit Dubai during Dubai TOKEN2049, fostering in-depth discussions on blockchain technologies and industry trends. In 2025, LBank Labs organized the "Code Meets Law" event during Dubai TOKEN2049 and sponsored major industry gatherings such as Bitcoin 2025.

For the upcoming Global Blockchain Forum, LBank Labs looks forward to leveraging the forum as a bridge to unite global industry expertise, continue its mission of fostering dialogue and collaboration, break down geographical barriers, accelerate the practical adoption of blockchain and decentralized technologies, inject new momentum into the sustainable development of the Web3 ecosystem, and work alongside all stakeholders to explore new pathways for the future of the industry.

About LBank Labs

LBank Labs is a global Web3 venture capital firm with over $100 million in assets under management, focused on early-stage investments across compliant blockchain infrastructure, regulated DeFi applications, AI integration, and institutional-grade decentralized solutions. Its portfolio includes leading projects and funds that are helping develop the next generation of regulatory-aligned, scalable digital technologies.

Disclaimer

This press release and forum content are for industry and technical exchange purposes only and do not constitute any investment advice, financial product promotion, or securities issuance offer.

