Regions Bank: Opening Doors to a New School Year

Regions teams help students, teachers and families gear up for an exciting year of learning.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / By Candace Higginbotham

Back-to-school season is more than a circled date on the calendar. In August and September there's a new energy and excitement in our neighborhoods as communities gather to celebrate students, teachers and families. For many of us, it brings back memories of seeing old friends and making new ones, having fun new school supplies and being eager to learn.

Education is an important part of Regions' community engagement strategy, and bank associates understand back to school can also be a difficult time for many families. So, each fall, teams across the bank's footprint eagerly take part in volunteer activities to help students have a strong, fresh start to another successful year.

Regions' back-to-school efforts are not limited to K-12 students. Associates also support back-to-campus activities for college and university students, offering financial education, career guidance and doing some heavy lifting on move-in day.

"It's important that students get off on the right foot at the start of the school year, to ensure academic success," said Leroy Abrahams, head of Community Engagement at Regions. "I'm proud that our teams engage in this tradition of volunteerism each year that helps prepare students in our communities for the exciting year ahead."

Here are some highlights from back-to-school events across the bank's footprint:

Florida

What better way to make a fresh start to the school year than with a fresh car wash? Tampa Bay area Regions associates teamed up with United Way Suncoast, Academy Prep Center of Tampa and Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg to treat teachers and staff to a fun surprise - a back-to-school car wash.

"The Leadership Circle for the Orlando/Space Coast market had a great idea for a fun and meaningful back-to-school volunteer activity that everyone could participate in," said Community Engagement Officer Stephen Ponzillo. "And it was a huge success!" The market team collaborated with five area schools to share appreciation with hand-written thank-you notes for teachers and staff as they head back to campus to start the new academic year. A whopping 125 Regions associates participated.

Associates from all 37 Miami branches, representing several lines of business, participated in the annual Back-to-School Supply Drive and Backpack event. More than 500 backpacks were filled and donated to Branches, an organization supporting local families in need.

Regions Commercial Banking associates in Fort Lauderdale took part in United Way of Broward County's school supply drive, filling backpacks with colored pencils, crayons, notebooks and more

North Carolina

Regions' Inclusion, Belonging & Impact, Learning & Development and Talent Acquisition teams hosted a back-to-campus event at Johnson C. Smith University in August. Around 25 students attended the program, which included a presentation about Regions' Emerging Talent Program, a Regions Next Step Reality Check workshop and a panel discussion about careers in banking. Charlotte Market Executive Thad Walton was impressed with both the university's commitment to supporting practical life skills for freshmen and with the students themselves. "I was really struck by how well-rounded these students are - the number who work part-time or are student-athletes, and all the expectations and demands they face. They're being asked to grow up quickly, even as college freshmen."

Illinois

Taylorville Branch Manager Alex Evrley and his team helped North Elementary School students head back to school as part of Back 2 School America, an organization that addresses the inequities in educational opportunities for children in Illinois and across the country. To reduce the financial burden on families and teachers, the B2SA program has supplied more than 400,000 children with their own school supply kits, distributing over 12 million supplies to those who need them most.

Alabama

United Way of Central Alabama hosted their annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive and several Regions teams joined in on the fun, including Internal Audit. According to Tasha Branch, who leads the team's community engagement efforts, 16 associates stuffed backpacks with folders, pencils, erasers, index cards and other necessities. "Supporting students and teachers is a shared commitment across the Audit team," Branch said. "We feel a responsibility to support the communities the bank serves. And helping students and teachers prepare for a successful school year is a meaningful way for us to give back, connect beyond our daily work and help enrich lives where it truly counts."

Recently, Lawson State Community College in Birmingham hosted a group of rising high school seniors who are part of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund's SOAR Program. The students participated in a one-week residential stay at the HBCU and as part of their program, around 60 of them came to Regions Center for an afternoon of financial education, career networking sessions - and lunch. The students took part in a Regions Next Step Reality Check budget simulation and Regions volunteers spent time with them talking about their roles at the bank.

Other students also went "back to school" during summer break. Regions associates Natasha Burnett and Josh Green, from the Homewood branch, delivered three financial wellness sessions for rising high school juniors and seniors attending Samford University's Alabama Governor's School. Regions is a longtime supporter of the program, which hosts high-achieving student leaders from across the state. 90 students participated in the Regions Next Step Banking Basics for Freshmen course. "I'm so pleased we were able to deliver practical, financial wellness information to these future leaders as part of the Alabama Governors School," said Mark Senter, Experiential and Sponsorship Marketing Program Manager at Regions. "The bank has supported this impactful program for more than 25 years and it's exciting to be part of this special experience."

Several Birmingham-area teams helped local schools welcome students back by sprucing up classrooms and campuses. Associates volunteered at Ephesus Academy, Dolly Ridge Elementary, Glen Iris Elementary, Henry J. Oliver Elementary and Brock's Gap Intermediate School.

Students at First Light, an organization providing safe and supportive environment for homeless women and children, were treated to back-to-school hair services and Regions associates were on hand to help out.

Tennessee

Each year, the Regions Nashville team takes part in the United Way of Nashville Stuff the Bus Day of Action, which ensures that 15,000 students in the nine-county area have the tools they need to start the school year off right. Once again, the event featured a crayon challenge and according to Community Relations Officer Yolanda Hollingsworth, Regions teams donated 16,605 boxes of crayons, surpassing last year's total by 103 boxes. The top donating branch was Rivergate. "I am so proud of this team," said Denise Vazquez, branch manager and Nashville Impact Network Workplace co-chair. "We delivered 4,300 boxes of crayons!" The strong showing earned the team an outing at a Nashville Predators game.

Texas

In August, Regions Bank branch manager Jason Escobedo and his teammates visited Texas Southern University (TSU) to teach the Class of 2029 - all 1,200 of them - Regions' "Banking Basics for Students" financial education course during Welcome Week. Read more about Escobedo's and Regions Stadium Branch relationship manager Maranda Alix's inspiring day with TSU students on Doing More Today.

Louisiana

Regions teams supported the successful Stuff the Bus program organized by Salvation Army of Baton Rouge. 30 single-parent households with K-12 students received backpacks, calculators, pencils, pens, notebooks and other supplies donated by bank teams and the community.

Georgia

Regions bankers took part in the New Teacher Orientation in Gwinnet County, which is the largest school system in the state. Around 1,500 new teachers, counselors and school psychologists attended the event. Watch this video to see how associates showed their support and helped equip school staff for a great school year.

Arkansas

Jonesboro Main branch manager Joey Pettit organized a team of 15 associates from three branches and across several business groups to assist students and parents on move-in day at Arkansas State University. Hear from Pettit about the fun (and exhausting) experience on Doing More Today.

From packing backpacks to mentoring and organizing events, these efforts reflect a shared commitment to education and community. Together, Regions is working closely with schools, colleges, universities and local nonprofits to help pave the way for a successful year ahead.

