Labor Smart, Inc. to Participate in National Crowdfunding Event to Accelerate Growth and Unlock Non-Dilutive Financing

JACKSON, WYOMING / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC:LTNC) ("LTNC" or the "Company"), a diversified brand and distribution company, today announced that it will be participating in a national crowdfunding event designed to connect high-growth companies with non-dilutive financing opportunities. This event highlights businesses with strong fundamentals and proven operating models that extend well beyond their share price.

LTNC has rapidly positioned itself as a powerhouse in the beverage and wellness categories, with explosive growth opportunities in its portfolio. The Company is now attracting interest from some of the country's largest distributors, who are competing for the rights to carry LTNC products nationwide.

"We believe it's time for LTNC to be recognized for who we truly are - a company with explosive brands and the right distribution partners lining up at our door," said Chairman Tom Zarro. "It's refreshing to see the phones ringing inbound, rather than us always having to push outbound. To date, we have commitments for hundreds of thousands of cases in immediate production and projections into the millions for 2026. With industry-standard gross margin projections, we now have the ability to pay down debt, clean up the share structure, and build the company we've always envisioned."

Brad Wyatt, CEO of LTNC, added: "This crowdfunding event is another critical step in accelerating our momentum without diluting shareholder value. We've spent the last year building a strong operational foundation, assembling a portfolio of disruptive brands, and securing world-class distribution partners. Now, we are ready to turn scale into shareholder value. These new relationships also open the door for our foundational brands, which are undergoing a fresh evolution. We're not recreating them - we're enhancing them with a modernized look and feel while preserving what our shareholders have always loved. This revitalization will position them for new growth, and we look forward to announcing an additional brand in the very near future."

Participation in this crowdfunding event allows LTNC to showcase its brands, outline its growth strategy, and pursue capital in a way that protects its equity base. The Company expects proceeds to be used for working capital, brand expansion, and strategic debt reduction.

About Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC: LTNC)

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC: LTNC), headquartered in Jackson, Wyoming, is a diversified holding company focused on building, acquiring, and scaling category-leading consumer brands.

The Company's flagship brand is Adios Spirits (www.adiosspirits.com), a tequila-based ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage positioned for explosive growth in both U.S. and international markets.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: (i) potential failure to meet projected development and related targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations that may impact our products and business; and (iii) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with OTC Markets. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

