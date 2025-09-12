Ligase Enzymes Market worth US$0.36 billion by 2030 with 6.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Ligase Enzymes Market, valued at US$0.25 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.26 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$0.36 billion by the end of the period. The ligase enzymes market is growing due to the rising demand for molecular diagnostics, the increasing adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), expanding applications in synthetic biology, and continuous advancements in enzyme engineering. The growing use of ligases in molecular diagnostics, particularly in cancer genomics, infectious disease testing, and personalized medicine, has significantly expanded their market relevance. Similarly, the rapid adoption of NGS platforms relies on ligase-based workflows for library preparation and probe ligation, fueling the sustained demand. Alongside these established drivers, new opportunities are shaping the market landscape. Developing thermostable and performance-engineered ligases enhances process efficiency, broadens application compatibility, and supports high-throughput workflows. Additionally, the emergence of lyophilized and shelf-stable ligases tailored for point-of-care testing (POCT) and low-resource markets is unlocking new commercial avenues, particularly in decentralized diagnostics and emerging economies.

By type, the ligase enzymes market is segmented into DNA, RNA, and other ligases. The RNA ligases segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market. The high share of this segment is attributed to its expanding applications in next-generation sequencing (NGS), RNA interference studies, and transcriptomics research. The increasing focus on RNA-based therapeutics, including mRNA vaccines and RNA interference therapies, creates a higher demand for efficient RNA ligation tools. Additionally, the rising use of RNA ligases in library preparation workflows for single-cell sequencing and small RNA analysis further drives adoption. Growing investments in RNA biology and the surge in infectious disease research, particularly in developing RNA-targeted drugs and vaccines, are expected to strengthen the market potential for RNA ligases in the coming years.

By molecular biology workflow, the ligase enzymes market is divided into cloning, synthetic biology, sequencing, and nucleic acid amplification workflows. In 2024, the cloning workflow segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Cloning applications continue to dominate due to their essential role in academic research, functional genomics, and biopharmaceutical development. The growth of gene therapy and the expansion of recombinant protein production pipelines further reinforce the demand for ligase enzymes in cloning. Moreover, technological advancements such as high-throughput cloning platforms and automation enhance the reproducibility and scalability of ligase-dependent cloning techniques, further driving adoption.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2024, North America accounted for the largest share of the global ligase enzymes market, driven by its well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, strong presence of leading sequencing and molecular diagnostics companies, and significant investments in genomics research. The region benefits from strong funding support from agencies such as the NIH, a high concentration of academic & research institutions, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, early adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), synthetic biology, and precision medicine applications has provided consistent demand for ligase enzymes across research and clinical settings.

Key players in the ligase enzymes market include New England Biolabs (UK), Promega Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), and Danaher (US), among others.

New England Biolabs (UK):

New England Biolabs is a leading player in the ligase enzyme market owing to its deep enzyme expertise and broad product portfolio. Unlike diversified life science corporations, NEB has built its brand identity almost entirely around molecular biology enzymes, giving it specialization in ligases, restriction enzymes, polymerases, and other DNA-modifying tools. The company's leadership in the ligase enzyme market is supported by an extensive catalog of DNA and RNA ligases, including T4 DNA ligase, thermostable ligases, and engineered high-performance variants made highly accessible to researchers worldwide through detailed application protocols, online tools, and educational resources.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a leading player in the ligase enzyme market, combining scale, affordability, and reliable supply. Thermo Fisher leverages large-scale manufacturing and integrated supply chains to offer ligase reagents at competitive price points and in high-availability formats, which makes them the practical choice for high-volume labs, contract manufacturers, and diagnostic kit makers. Moreover, the company has a strong global footprint, with subsidiaries in major countries, that supports a continuous supply of enzymes through its logistics capabilities and reliable inventory. Additionally, the company has a robust brand reputation and a long history in life-science reagents, offering confidence to its customers.

Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands)

QIAGEN is strong in the ligase enzyme market due to its ability to combine large-scale manufacturing, global market reach, and integration across molecular biology workflows. QIAGEN operates ISO- and GMP-certified facilities in Germany, Poland, and the US, allowing it to produce ligases suitable for research, diagnostic, and GMP-grade applications while meeting strict regulatory and documentation standards. Its acquisition of BLIRT expanded enzyme production capacity and improved supply reliability, while its direct web-based sales channels make products more accessible to individual labs. At the same time, QIAGEN's long-standing OEM partnerships with diagnostic kit manufacturers create recurring revenue streams that are less vulnerable to price competition.

