Cystoscopy and Ureteroscopy Market is Expected to Reach US$ 729.30 Million By 2031, At CAGR Of 6.9% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing prevalence of urological disease and expansion of in emerging economies.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market comprises a vast array of products that are expected to determine the market growth in the coming years.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including cystoscopy and ureteroscopy equipment manufacturers, cystoscopy and ureteroscopy systems distributors, and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Check valuable insights in the Cystoscopy and Ureteroscopy Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00040986

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: Cystoscopy and ureteroscopy are common urology procedures offering effective diagnosis and treatment of urinary disorders. These techniques involve flexible and rigid scopes fitted with high-definition cameras and illumination systems which allows clear visualization of the bladder and urethra. A key development in this field is the growing use of robotic-assisted surgery, which is significantly improving the accuracy, effectiveness, and overall results of urological treatments.



Increasing Prevalence of Urological Disease: The rising incidence of kidney stones, bladder cancer, prostate enlargement, urinary tract infections (UTIs), and other conditions affecting the bladder and kidneys is fueling the need for cystoscopy and ureteroscopy procedures for timely diagnosis and treatment. As per National Kidney Foundation there were more than 500,000 individuals visit emergency departments each year due to kidney stone complications. It is estimated that around one in ten people will develop kidney stones during their lifetime. Hematuria, or the presence of blood in the urine, often signals underlying chronic conditions such as bladder cancer. A February 2024 article reports that hematuria is frequently asymptomatic and appears in 4-5% of routine urine tests. It is also a prevalent symptom of kidney damage, present in approximately 80-94% of cases. Furthermore, a study from Michigan Medicine, published in November 2023, notes that nearly 40% of women will experience at least one UTI in their lifetime. Among those, 30-44% are likely to suffer a recurrence after a single episode, with about half of them experiencing a third infection if they've had two UTIs within six months.



Cystoscopy and ureteroscopy are minimally invasive procedures that allow physicians to examine and treat issues within the urinary tract. Cystoscopy is used to inspect the bladder and urethra, while ureteroscopy targets the ureters and kidneys. Both involve the use of slender instruments fitted with lights and cameras, enabling real-time visualization of internal structures on a monitor. Their reliability and precision make them widely used for diagnosing and managing persistent urological conditions such as hematuria, kidney and bladder stones, and UTIs. As chronic urinary tract disorders become more widespread, the demand for these procedures continues to grow, driving expansion in the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market.



Expansion in Emerging Market: The rapid economic growth in developing countries such as China, India, and South Africa owing to the increased healthcare funding and increased adoption of advanced technologies. These efforts aim to modernize healthcare systems by upgrading urological services, promoting early disease detection, and improving access to health insurance. with increasing healthcare budgets, hospitals in these countries become more advanced, with better facilities and modern operating rooms.



Over the last ten years, healthcare investment in these regions has surpassed the global average, enabling sophisticated medical procedures like various types of endoscopy. For instance, healthcare spending as a share of GDP in India and several Southeast Asian countries has increased from about 3% to roughly 5%, with support from both public and private sectors. As a developing country, India has become a popular destination for medical tourism, offering high-quality diagnostic and treatment services for urological conditions at much lower costs than in Western nations. According to the India Tourism Statistics 2023, the country received 6.43 million international visitors in 2022, with about 7.4% coming for medical care. The Indian government has launched initiatives such as increasing partnerships with international hospitals, streamlining visa processes for medical travelers, and increasing designated centers to assist foreign patients.



In 2023, the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) deployed mobile endoscopy units providing medical services to remote areas. These units provide services such as colonoscopies, endoscopies, and basic liver tests, allowing early diagnosis and treatment in rural regions. Olympus played a vital role in this initiative by supplying necessary equipment. Moreover, Olympus works with AIG and other healthcare institutions in India to provide more than 150 endoscopy training programs every year. They also provide maintenance and repair services to ensure equipment reliability, which helps improve the quality of healthcare in the region.



Geographical Insights: In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Cystoscopy and Ureteroscopy Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00040986

Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market is bifurcated into cystoscope and ureteroscope. The cystoscope segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By procedure, the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market is segmented into stone management, bladder cancer, benign prostatic hyperplasia, others. The stone management segment dominated the market in 2024.

By technology, the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market is segmented into fiberoptic and video. The fiberoptic segment dominated the market in 2024.

By usage type, the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market is segmented into reusable and single user. The reusable segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment dominated the market in 2024.

The cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market are segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the cystoscopy and ureteroscopy market include Olympus Corp, Karl Storz SE & Co KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, Ambu A/S, PENTAX Medical, Advin Health Care Pvt Ltd, Coloplast Corp, Cook Medical Holdings LLC, Electronics Services Centre (ESC Medicams), Stryker Corp, Rudra Surgicals, Laborie, Teleflex Inc, NIDHI MEDITECH SYSTEMS, Pioneer Healthcare Technologies, Boston Scientific Corp, Ottomed Endoscopy, Becton Dickinson and Co, SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, and MicroPort Scientific Corp.

Trending Topics: Neurosurgery Devices, Neurosurgery Equipment, and Neurosurgical Robotic

Get Premium Copy of Cystoscopy and Ureteroscopy Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00040986

Conclusion

The Cystoscopy and Ureteroscopy market is growing rapidly because of the increasing number of urological disorders, the rising elderly population, and the demand for less invasive procedures. Cystoscopy and ureteroscopy are important diagnostic and treatment tools for conditions like urinary tract infections, bladder cancer, kidney stones, and ureteral obstructions. Advanced technologies such as flexible and digital endoscopes, have improved both the accuracy of procedures and patient comfort, which encourages more people to seek these services. Moreover, greater awareness of the need for early diagnosis and better healthcare availability in emerging economies are boosting the number of procedures performed.

The outpatient and ambulatory surgical center segments are likely to grow quickly due to shorter recovery times and lower costs. However, high device prices and potential complications from procedures could limit market growth in certain areas. Currently, North America leads the market thanks to established healthcare systems and high awareness. Additionally, Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth owing to the developing healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare spending. Key companies are focusing on new ideas, partnerships, and expanding into new areas to strengthen their market presence. Overall, the market outlook is strong, driven by ongoing advancements and rising patient demand that support long-term growth.

Trending Related Reports:

Cystoscopy Market Overview and Forecast by 2031

Flexible & Semi-Rigid Ureteroscopy Market Analysis and Forecast by Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :??? | Deutsch | ?? | Français | ?????? | ?? | Italiano | Español

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cystoscopy-and-ureteroscopy-market-is-expected-to-reach-us-729-30-million-by-2031--at-cagr-of-6-9--the-insight-partners-302555040.html