DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Investor Insight: HBM Market Poised for 26.10% CAGR, Reaching USD 22.57 Billion by 2034 | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Size reached US$ 2.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 15.67 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 23.63% during 2025-2032. Growth is being propelled by the exponential rise in AI workloads, high-performance computing (HPC), data center deployments, and advanced graphics that demand ultra-fast, energy-efficient memory.

Unlike conventional DRAM, HBM uses a 3D-stacked design with through-silicon vias (TSVs), enabling up to 8-10x higher bandwidth per watt. This has made it indispensable for AI accelerators, GPUs, and next-gen supercomputers, where training large language models can involve trillions of parameters and petabytes of data.

Download PDF Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/high-bandwidth-memory-hbm-market

Strategic Developments and Industry Initiatives:

SK hynix: Market Leadership and HBM3E Rollout

SK hynix is supplying the majority of HBM used in Nvidia's AI GPUs. In 2024, the company began mass production of HBM3E, with performance reaching 1.2 TB/s bandwidth per stack, optimized for Nvidia's H200 and upcoming B100 GPUs. SK hynix is investing heavily in additional HBM fabs in South Korea, with plans to quadruple capacity by 2028 to meet AI demand.

SK hynix is supplying the majority of HBM used in Nvidia's AI GPUs. In 2024, the company began mass production of HBM3E, with performance reaching 1.2 TB/s bandwidth per stack, optimized for Nvidia's H200 and upcoming B100 GPUs. SK hynix is investing heavily in additional HBM fabs in South Korea, with plans to quadruple capacity by 2028 to meet AI demand. Micron Technology: Expanding U.S. Footprint

Micron announced shipments of its HBM3E in 2024, also validated for Nvidia's H200 GPUs. The company is building a new HBM fab in Idaho with U.S. CHIPS Act support, aiming to secure domestic supply of advanced memory for AI data centers.

Micron announced shipments of its HBM3E in 2024, also validated for Nvidia's H200 GPUs. The company is building a new HBM fab in Idaho with U.S. CHIPS Act support, aiming to secure domestic supply of advanced memory for AI data centers. Samsung Electronics: Betting on HBM4

Samsung is accelerating development of HBM4, targeting production by 2026, with advanced packaging solutions such as hybrid bonding. In 2025, Samsung announced a new partnership with AMD to integrate next-gen HBM into AI-optimized GPUs.

Samsung is accelerating development of HBM4, targeting production by 2026, with advanced packaging solutions such as hybrid bonding. In 2025, Samsung announced a new partnership with AMD to integrate next-gen HBM into AI-optimized GPUs. Nvidia, AMD, and AI Infrastructure Players

Nvidia's record-breaking GPU sales in 2024-2025 were constrained by HBM supply, underlining the technology's critical role. AMD's MI300 accelerators, launched with HBM3, highlight the growing competition in AI compute. Cloud giants like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are pushing suppliers to guarantee long-term HBM supply for their hyperscale AI data centers.

Emerging Trends: Efficiency, Packaging, and AI-Driven Demand

Efficiency First : Training frontier AI models can cost tens of millions in electricity. HBM reduces energy use per bit transferred, making it vital to control data center operating costs.

: Training frontier AI models can cost tens of millions in electricity. HBM reduces energy use per bit transferred, making it vital to control data center operating costs. Advanced Packaging : Integration with 2.5D and 3D packaging technologies (such as TSMC's CoWoS and Intel's Foveros) is allowing HBM to scale with cutting-edge GPUs and AI accelerators.

: Integration with 2.5D and 3D packaging technologies (such as TSMC's CoWoS and Intel's Foveros) is allowing HBM to scale with cutting-edge GPUs and AI accelerators. AI Compute Explosion : Each Nvidia H200 GPU requires over 140 GB of HBM3E, meaning every hyperscale deployment consumes thousands of HBM stacks. This dynamic has caused a global supply crunch in 2024-2025, with lead times stretching beyond a year.

: Each Nvidia H200 GPU requires over 140 GB of HBM3E, meaning every hyperscale deployment consumes thousands of HBM stacks. This dynamic has caused a global supply crunch in 2024-2025, with lead times stretching beyond a year. Regionalization of Supply: Governments in the U.S., South Korea, and Japan are investing billions in domestic semiconductor capacity to avoid overdependence on single suppliers, making HBM a geopolitical priority.

Request for Customized Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/high-bandwidth-memory-hbm-market

Regional Highlights

North America

Driven by AI hyperscaler investments, the U.S. is strengthening domestic HBM manufacturing. Micron's Idaho fab and Nvidia's deep reliance on SK hynix illustrate the U.S.'s dual strategy of building local capacity while securing global supply chains.

Asia-Pacific

South Korea (SK hynix, Samsung) remains the global center of HBM production.

Taiwan (TSMC) plays a crucial role in packaging, with demand for its CoWoS technology soaring.

China is pushing for self-sufficiency, with local players like CXMT working on early-stage HBM R&D.

Europe

European Union initiatives like the EU Chips Act are encouraging memory and advanced packaging R&D. Partnerships with ASML and local HPC projects (example: EuroHPC supercomputers) are opening a niche for HBM adoption in scientific computing and automotive AI.

Conclusion

The global HBM Market is no longer niche; it is becoming the backbone of the AI economy. With AI data centers projected to consume up to 12% of U.S. power and 4% of China's grid capacity by 2030, efficient memory like HBM is critical to sustaining growth. Companies such as SK hynix, Micron, and Samsung that control HBM capacity are now at the centers of the AI race, while Nvidia, AMD, and hyperscale's drive demand. As AI models double in size every 6-12 months, the trajectory of the HBM market will define the pace of AI innovation itself.

Buy This Exclusive Report at USD 4350 Only: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=high-bandwidth-memory-hbm-market

Why Choose this Global High-Bandwidth Memory Report

Industry & Regulatory Insights: Coverage of major capacity expansions (Micron Idaho fab, SK hynix Korea expansions, etc.), geopolitical implications of HBM supply, and semiconductor policy drivers (U.S. CHIPS Act, EU Chips Act, South Korea subsidies, among others).

Innovation Spotlight: Next-gen HBM3E and HBM4, hybrid bonding, advanced packaging, and energy efficiency breakthroughs.

Geopolitical & Regional Analysis: Region and country-specific insights are covered. Report provides insights on North America's demand-driven scale, Asia-Pacific's production dominance, and Europe's push via HPC and automotive AI.

Actionable Strategies: Guidance for hyperscalers, OEMs, and investors on navigating HBM supply shortages, diversifying vendors, and aligning with frontier AI compute requirements.

Expert Insights: Perspectives on how AI-driven demand, packaging innovations, and supply chain concentration will shape HBM pricing, availability, and long-term market trajectory.

Stay ahead in the rapidly evolving AI hardware landscape, where memory is the bottleneck and HBM is the key to unlocking scalable intelligence.

Related Reports:

Memory Chip Market Surges as AI, 5G, and Cloud Drive Next-Gen Computing Exclusive Premium Access: Navigate the Future of the Hybrid Memory Cube Market Unlock Premium Insights: Exclusive Portal Access for Memory Integrated Circuits Market Intelligence

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Content Source: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/high-bandwidth-memory-hbm-market

Visit Our Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/investor-insight-hbm-market-poised-for-26-10-cagr-reaching-usd-22-57-billion-by-2034--datam-intelligence-302555118.html