Yacht Club de Monaco: Monaco: Sailing and Gastronomy at the Yacht Club during Classic Week with the Chef Competition

MONACO, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Monaco Classic Week, running until September 13, the spectacle isn't confined to the sea. While regattas unfold on the waters of the Principality - featuring century-old sailing yachts and vintage motor yachts - a highly anticipated event took place ashore: the Chefs Competition, a culinary competition reserved for registered crews.

Participants were given a basket of common yet high-potential ingredients, accompanied by a bottle of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut. The challenge: to transform Sardines, Figs, and Piedmont Hazelnuts - themed ingredients for this edition - into shareable dishes that balance tradition with creativity. The chefs worked in the kitchens on board their usual boats, and some of them even cooked during the regatta.

"It's truly incredible to receive this award. I think we were recognised because we presented the sardine in a unique way, marinated. None of the other contestants had done that," says Carlos Ferrari, chef at Oriole and the winner of the competition. "For dessert, that was prepared by Susanna, only 10 years old, we did a classic Spanish dish, arroz con leche. I believe it was the simplicity that really won them over."

"When I received the ingredients, I wondered how I could possibly combine fish and meat," says Spanish chef Iolanda Valcarcel Rivero, who placed second in the competition.

"The real challenge lies in imagining and deciding what you want to create, but once you begin, everything starts to come together naturally. The atmosphere here is vibrant, not just among us chefs, but also among the crews. I'm really enjoying myself, and it's also a valuable moment to share ideas with fellow chefs after a demanding season."

The competition, held in a convivial setting with clearly defined rules, required crews to prepare a main course and a dessert. Among the available ingredients were also bell peppers, ricotta, vanilla, lime, honey and rice. The dishes were presented on Quai Louis II and evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges. Presiding over the jury was Tom Meyer, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and Executive Chef at La Chèvre d'Or in Èze, supervised by Philippe Joannès (MOF 2000) and Simon Ganache, Events Chef at Yacht Club de Monaco. This discerning panel was tasked with evaluating not only technical excellence, but also the chefs' ability to convey the event's seafaring and cosmopolitan spirit through their cuisine. "It's a privilege for me to be at Monaco Classic Week and to be part of this jury," says model and tv performer, Adriana Karembeu. "There's so much work behind the preparation of a single dish. For me, flavour is the key factor in choosing the winner, visual presentation comes only second," she added.

The Chefs Competition thus stands out as one of the highlights of a week that brings together 150 classic and modern yachts, open to the public along the docks, accompanied by exhibitions, gatherings, and the renowned Elegance Contest. A unique fusion of maritime tradition, culture, and style, Monaco Classic Week continues to affirm its status as a one-of-a-kind event on the global stage.

Since its launch in 1994, the event's international appeal - blending sport, heritage, and lifestyle - extends to the culinary arts. The creativity of the crews proves that classic sailing is celebrated not only on the water, but also at the table.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1087b3d5-446c-41a8-8b7c-1f82d3f90474