DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: AI Data Centers Market to Reach USD?78.91?B by 2032--24.5% CAGR Reflects Explosive Growth in AI Infrastructure | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Data Center Market Size reached US$ 13.67 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to US$ 78.91 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 24.5% during 2025-2032. This growth is driven by the surge in AI workloads, from large language model (LLM) training to enterprise-scale inference, which demand unprecedented computing power, storage, and energy resources.

In 2024, AI workloads accounted for nearly half of all new hyperscale deployments, with U.S. and China emerging as the epicenters of investment. By 2030, AI data centers are expected to consume up to 10-12% of U.S. electricity and nearly 4% of China's national grid capacity, underscoring the global tension between innovation, sustainability, and energy infrastructure.

Download Exclusive PDF Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ai-data-centers-market

Strategic Deployments and Government-Led Initiatives:

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) AI Hub Program

In July 2025, the DOE announced four federal sites, Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Reservation, Paducah, and Savannah River to host advanced AI data centers integrated with clean energy infrastructure. This initiative aims to reduce costs, ensure grid reliability, and reinforce the U.S. as a global leader in AI-enabled infrastructure.

In July 2025, the DOE announced four federal sites, Idaho National Laboratory, Oak Ridge Reservation, Paducah, and Savannah River to host advanced AI data centers integrated with clean energy infrastructure. This initiative aims to reduce costs, ensure grid reliability, and reinforce the U.S. as a global leader in AI-enabled infrastructure. Stargate Project (OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank)

Also in July 2025, OpenAI and Oracle launched the Stargate expansion, a US$ 500 billion project adding 4.5 GW of AI data center capacity nationwide. The initiative builds on their flagship site in Texas and represents the largest private investment in AI infrastructure globally.

Also in July 2025, OpenAI and Oracle launched the Stargate expansion, a US$ 500 billion project adding 4.5 GW of AI data center capacity nationwide. The initiative builds on their flagship site in Texas and represents the largest private investment in AI infrastructure globally. China's Eastern Data, Western Computing Initiative

China is pursuing a dual strategy: scaling AI capacity while embedding efficiency. The government has invested US$ 6.1 billion into deploying 1.95 million server racks across eight western hubs, shifting AI workloads to regions rich in renewable energy. With US$ 800 billion earmarked for grid upgrades, China is preparing its infrastructure for exponential AI growth.

China is pursuing a dual strategy: scaling AI capacity while embedding efficiency. The government has invested US$ 6.1 billion into deploying 1.95 million server racks across eight western hubs, shifting AI workloads to regions rich in renewable energy. With US$ 800 billion earmarked for grid upgrades, China is preparing its infrastructure for exponential AI growth. GLP-Zhejiang Partnership

In August 2025, GLP signed a RMB 2.5 billion (~US$ 0.35 billion) agreement with Zhejiang authorities to expand 1.4 GW of AI-ready capacity across 20 centers. This aligns with Zhejiang's RMB 1.2 trillion (~US$ 170 billion) AI industry strategy by 2030, reinforcing the integration of AI infrastructure into regional economic planning.

Emerging Trends: Efficiency, Sustainability, and AI-Specific Design

AI-Tuned Efficiency Standards: China's target of PUE = 1.25 by 2025 is pushing global benchmarks; leading facilities are already hitting 1.04, far surpassing traditional hyperscale averages.

China's target of PUE = 1.25 by 2025 is pushing global benchmarks; leading facilities are already hitting 1.04, far surpassing traditional hyperscale averages. Energy-Secure Deployments: U.S. regulators are requiring AI data centers to prioritize clean power procurement, with states like Pennsylvania and Texas positioning themselves as AI infrastructure hubs.

U.S. regulators are requiring AI data centers to prioritize clean power procurement, with states like Pennsylvania and Texas positioning themselves as AI infrastructure hubs. Cooling and Power Innovations: Partnerships such as Foxconn + TECO (2025) are advancing liquid cooling, modular UPS systems, and AI-specific chip architectures that reduce energy intensity per workload.

Partnerships such as Foxconn + TECO (2025) are advancing liquid cooling, modular UPS systems, and AI-specific chip architectures that reduce energy intensity per workload. Regional AI Hubs: From Virginia's Ashburn corridor in the U.S. to China's western compute clusters, geography is becoming a defining factor in balancing latency, cost, and sustainability.

Request for Customized Sample Report as per Your Business Requirement: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/ai-data-centers-market

Regional Highlights

North America: Scaling Fast, Straining the Grid

The U.S. accounts for nearly 85% of North America's AI data center market, valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2023. Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas regions are emerging as hyperscale AI hubs. Yet, the rapid scale-up is projected to push electricity demand to 12% of U.S. total consumption by 2028, raising grid resilience concerns.

The U.S. accounts for nearly 85% of North America's AI data center market, valued at US$ 3.1 billion in 2023. Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Texas regions are emerging as hyperscale AI hubs. Yet, the rapid scale-up is projected to push electricity demand to 12% of U.S. total consumption by 2028, raising grid resilience concerns. China's Efficiency-Driven Expansion

China's AI data centers consumed 140 TWh in 2024, with forecasts of 400-600 TWh by 2035. The country is embedding efficiency into deployments, with government mandates lowering PUE and shifting AI workloads westward to renewable-rich provinces. Strategic deals like GLP-Zhejiang underline the direct link between AI infrastructure and national AI ecosystem growth.

China's AI data centers consumed 140 TWh in 2024, with forecasts of 400-600 TWh by 2035. The country is embedding efficiency into deployments, with government mandates lowering PUE and shifting AI workloads westward to renewable-rich provinces. Strategic deals like GLP-Zhejiang underline the direct link between AI infrastructure and national AI ecosystem growth. Europe & Asia-Pacific Beyond China

Europe is lagging behind the U.S. and China in sheer scale but is focusing on renewable-powered AI facilities to comply with EU Green Deal goals. Meanwhile, countries like Japan, Singapore, and India are investing in AI-ready data centers to attract global hyperscale tenants, creating new regional clusters for compute power.

Conclusion

The AI data center market is undergoing a transformative phase, fuelled by unprecedented investments, government mandates, and the exponential rise of AI workloads. The U.S. is scaling fastest, China is embedding efficiency at every level, and Europe and Asia-Pacific are seeking competitive positioning through sustainability and innovation. As AI reshapes industries from healthcare to mobility, the backbone of this revolution will be the data centers powering the models. The race to deploy will define not only who leads in AI, but also how sustainably the world transitions into the age of intelligence.

Buy This Exclusive Report Just at USD 4350 only: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=ai-data-centers-market

Why Choose this AI Data Center Report

Government & Regulatory Insights: Comprehensive coverage of U.S. DOE initiatives, China's Eastern Data, Western Computing policy, efficiency mandates (PUE = 1.25), and global clean energy requirements shaping AI data center deployments.

Innovation Spotlight: Detailed analysis of AI-specific infrastructure advancements, including liquid cooling, advanced chip design, modular UPS systems, and next-generation efficiency standards redefining hyperscale operations.

Geopolitical & Regional Analysis: Focus on North America's hyperscale build-out, China's efficiency-driven expansion, Europe's renewable-powered strategies, and Asia-Pacific's emerging AI hubs.

Actionable Strategies: Guidance for hyperscalers, cloud providers, and investors on aligning with regulatory compliance, optimizing energy procurement, and scaling AI-ready capacity sustainably.

Expert Analysis: Insights from industry leaders, infrastructure specialists, and energy policy experts, offering a clear view of risks, opportunities, and competitive positioning in the global AI infrastructure race.

Stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape, where AI deployments, clean energy integration, and government mandates are reshaping the future of global compute infrastructure.

Related Reports:

Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size Projected to Hit USD 4.15 B by 2030, Fueled by 13.8% CAGR from Asia-Pacific Expansion. Data Center Cooling Solutions Market Size to Soar to USD 40 Billion by 2032, Driven by Liquid Cooling and Hyperscale Demand. Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size Expected to reach USD 13 B by 2032, Powered by AI, HPC & Sustainability Demands Digital Twin for Data Centers Market Size to Climb to USD 227.56 B by 2032 on Back of AI-Driven Predictive Maintenance Boom.

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence is a renowned provider of market research, delivering deep insights through pricing analysis, market share breakdowns, and competitive intelligence. The company specializes in strategic reports that guide businesses in high-growth sectors such as nutraceuticals and AI-driven health innovations.

To find out more, visit https://www.datamintelligence.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: Sai.k@datamintelligence.com

Content Source:https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ai-data-centers-market

Visit Our Website: https://www.datamintelligence.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-data-centers-market-to-reach-usd-78-91-b-by-203224-5-cagr-reflects-explosive-growth-in-ai-infrastructure--datam-intelligence-302555160.html