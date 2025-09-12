Data Bus Market Size to Reach US$32.07 Billion By 2031; It Is Estimated to Record A CAGR of 5.3% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global data bus market is observing significant growth due to the demand in aerospace and defense applications and continuous technological advancements.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The data bus market generally comprises segmentation such as component, type, and application. The rise in aerospace and defense application demand and continuous technological advancements are driving the data bus market. The data bus market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to the growing adoption of industrial automation and advancements in telecommunications. Increased adoption of open and interoperable standards is predicted to be one of the key trends in the market.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including component and raw material suppliers; hardware manufacturers; software and firmware developers; system integrators; regulatory and standards organizations; and end users/original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

Check valuable insights in the Data Bus Market report. You can easily get a sample PDF of the report - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000505

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: A data bus is a data-centric software framework designed to efficiently distribute and manage real-time data within intelligent distributed systems, enabling seamless collaboration among applications and devices as a unified system. By focusing on the flow and accessibility of data rather than traditional message exchange, the data bus simplifies application and integration logic through a powerful data-centric paradigm. Software components communicate by reading and writing shared data objects locally cached by each participant, ensuring timely access and consistency across the system. Rise in Demand in Aerospace and Defense Applications: The data bus market is experiencing accelerated expansion, largely owing to the rising need for secure, high-speed communication in mission-critical environments. The MIL-STD-1553B protocol, despite its decades-old origin, continues to find new relevance due to its deterministic performance and proven robustness, particularly in applications where failure is not an option. 1553B Data Bus Transformers are legacy components and enablers of modern digital communication in environments where redundancy, EMI resilience, and fault isolation are paramount. Their continued adoption supports the scalability and modularization trends in aerospace and defense systems, where open architectures and software-defined capabilities are becoming the norm. Thus, the rising demand for data buses in aerospace and defense applications boosts the market growth. Regional Overview: North America dominated the data bus market in 2024. North America 's data bus market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. In a strategic move to bolster its manufacturing footprint and technological leadership, General Electric (GE) Aerospace has unveiled plans to invest US$ 101 million in its North Carolina facilities in March 2025. This significant investment highlights GE Aerospace's commitment to developing the next generation of aircraft propulsion and integrated systems across the commercial, military, business, and general aviation sectors.



The investment will be directed toward expanding manufacturing capabilities, integrating advanced production technologies, and fostering innovation in aerospace systems that support the future of flight. This development holds particular significance for the data bus market in North America, especially within the aerospace and defense domains. Data buses serve as critical infrastructure within aircraft, enabling real-time communication between avionics, engine systems, and other onboard components. As GE Aerospace scales its production and integrates more complex, interconnected systems into aircraft design, the demand for high-speed, fault-tolerant data bus architectures, such as ARINC 429, MIL-STD-1553, and newer Ethernet-based standards, is poised to rise. Geographical Insights: North America dominated the data bus market in 2024. Europe is the second-largest contributor to the global data bus market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Get Research Sample Copy of the Data Bus Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000505

Market Segmentation

The global data bus market, by component, is segmented into hardware and software. The hardware segment held the largest share of the data bus market in 2024.

The global data bus market, by type, is segmented into ARINC 429/629, MIL-STD 1533 and others. The MIL-STD 1533 segment held the largest share of the data bus market in 2024.

The global data bus market, by application, is segmented into marine, automotive, commercial aviation, and military aviation. The military aviation segment held the largest share of the data bus market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the data bus market include Astronics Corporation, Collins Aerospace, TE Connectivity Ltd, Amphenol Ltd., Data Device Corporation, Excalibur Systems Inc., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Keysight Technologies Inc, National Instruments Corp, and Holt Integrated Circuits.

Trending Topics: Wireless Data Buses, Industrial IoT, Autonomous Vehicles, and Lightweight Data Bus Cables, among others

Global Headlines

'Excalibur introduced its inline MACC-TJ rugged device'

'Holt Integrated Circuits announced the introduction of ADK-1592'

Get Premium Copy of Data Bus Market Size and Growth Report by 2031 at:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000505

Conclusion

A data bus is a crucial subsystem within a computer or digital system that facilitates the transfer of data between various components, such as the central processing unit (CPU), memory, and peripheral devices. It consists of a set of parallel wires or electrical pathways that carry binary information (bits) and can transfer data in either direction depending on the system's architecture and requirements.

The width of a data bus-measured in bits (e.g., 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit, 64-bit)-determines how much data can be transmitted simultaneously, directly affecting the system's overall performance and data throughput. A wider bus transfers more data at once, enabling faster processing and communication between hardware elements. Unlike address buses, which carry information about where data should go, and control buses, which carry signals to manage operations, the data bus is specifically responsible for the actual movement of data.

In modern computing systems, the data bus works in coordination with address and control buses under the guidance of the system clock and instruction set to ensure synchronized, accurate, and efficient data communication across the computer architecture. Factors such as the rise in demand in aerospace and defense applications and continuous technological advancements are driving the data bus market. The market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of industrial automation and advancements in telecommunications. Increased adoption of open and interoperable standards is anticipated to be one of the key trends in the market. However, high implementation costs may hamper the market growth.

Trending Related Reports:

Data Center Infrastructure Market - Trends and Growth Analysis | Forecast year 2031 Electronic Data Interchange Market Size, Growth, Share by 2031 Data Center Equipment Market Growth Report 2021 to 2031 Big Data Analytics Market Drivers and Trends by 2031 Data Protection as a Service Market Research Report by 2031 Satellite Data Services Market Research Report by 2031 Data Center Insulation Market Trends and Scope by 2031 Healthcare Data Monetization Market Findings and Share - 2031

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in semiconductor and electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, biotechnology, healthcare IT, manufacturing and construction, medical devices, technology, media and telecommunications, and chemicals and materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please get in touch with us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Also Available in :??? | Deutsch | ?? | Français | ?????? | ?? | Italiano | Español

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/5449703/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-bus-market-size-to-reach-us32-07-billion-by-2031-it-is-estimated-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-3--the-insight-partners-302555019.html