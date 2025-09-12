Willemstad, Curacao--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2025) - The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Barbados Royals has announced a one-year main sponsorship agreement with JB.com, with the option to extend beyond the 2025 season. Under the terms of the deal, JB.com's branding will appear on the front of the Royals' playing kits as well as across official club assets. The partnership also includes joint digital campaigns and online activations designed to enhance fan engagement throughout the season.

JB.com

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/265728_4f705107b4dc1bd0_001full.jpg

A Champion Team Poised for Another Run

The Royals enter the 2025 campaign with strong momentum. The women's side recently clinched back-to-back CPL titles in 2023 and 2024, while the men's team, champions in 2014 and 2019, remains one of the league's most decorated franchises. With a passionate fan base at Kensington Oval and vibrant local support across Barbados, the Royals continue to stand out as one of the CPL's most visible and marketable clubs.

With a balance of proven international performers and explosive young players positions, the Royals are positioned as strong contenders in the current season.

The Digital-First Partner Built for Cricket's Next Generation

JB.com is described as a new-generation digital entertainment platform, focusing on younger audiences through sports, esports, and interactive content. The company prioritizes mobile-first experiences and real-time engagement, aiming to bridge the gap between digital culture and traditional sport.

"Partnering with the Royals is a natural step for us. Cricket's energy, especially in the CPL, resonates with a young, global audience-the same audience JB.com is building for," said Mia Pham, Head of Marketing at JB.com. "We want to be part of that journey, bringing fans closer to the action through interactive digital experiences."

The Caribbean Premier League has become an increasingly attractive property for digital entertainment companies, with matches reaching hundreds of millions of viewers annually through broadcast and streaming. Beyond its home base in the Caribbean, CPL has particularly strong followings in India, the UK, and across South Asia. With cricket's youthful and highly engaged fan base, the sport is uniquely suited to digital activations and social media engagement.

For JB.com, the agreement not only provides visibility in the Caribbean but also strengthens its global brand presence in a sport that continues to grow in relevance among younger demographics. As the 2025 season unfolds, the Royals will aim for another title run, while JB.com looks to measure success through deeper fan interaction and brand recognition across international markets.

About JB.com

JB.com is a next-generation digital entertainment platform that combines sports, esports, and interactive experiences to engage younger audiences worldwide. With a mobile-first approach and a focus on real-time fan interaction, JB.com is building a global community where digital culture meets traditional sport. The platform continues to expand its presence through strategic partnerships and activations designed to bring fans closer to the action.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265728

SOURCE: PRNews OU