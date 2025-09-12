The "Development of Combination Products: Critical Interactions Training Course (February 9-10, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug/device and device/drug combination products are becoming increasingly important in the medical industry. The development and manufacture of these products raises a number of complex issues and the quality and regulatory aspects are challenging. This interactive seminar will clarify the EU and US approach to drug/device and device/drug combination products, address the requirements for the device technical file/design file, explain the biological and synthetic drug regulations and look at the registration procedures for these products.

The programme will cover the regulatory strategy to adopt and the relevant aspects of GMP and quality processes, including the data expectations for the CTD. It will also review the key relationships between quality, regulatory, R&D and production. Delegates will find this a comprehensive overview of the requirements for these products and will have an opportunity to discuss the complexities with an expert in this field.

Benefits of attending:

Clarify the definitions for drug/device and device/drug combination products in the EU and USA

the definitions for drug/device and device/drug combination products in the EU and USA Consider the requirements for the device technical file/design file

the requirements for the device technical file/design file Comply with the biological and synthetic drug regulations

with the biological and synthetic drug regulations Understand the registration procedures for devices and medicines in the EU and USA

the registration procedures for devices and medicines in the EU and USA Determine the data required for the Common Technical Document (CTD)

the data required for the Common Technical Document (CTD) Consider the regulatory strategy depending on your product

the regulatory strategy depending on your product Gain practical advice on how to apply the ISO standards

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

All development, regulatory and quality personnel involved in the development of combination products (drug/device and device/drug products)

Pharmacovigilance/vigilance personnel

Device experts looking to expand their knowledge to medicines and vice-versa

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Defining a drug/device and device/drug product

EU approach

US approach

Regulatory procedures for drug/device and device/drug products

EU procedures

US and Office of Combination Products

Understanding devices

Medical Device Regulation EU

CE marking and Notified Body interactions

CDRH definitions US 510(k) and PMA

Labelling

Vigilance requirements

Device technical file/design file

What is required

Structure

Bench testing

Potential clinical requirements

Workshop: Technical file/design file

Understanding the biological and synthetic drug regulations

EU/US definition of medicinal product

Labelling

Pharmacovigilance

Quality requirements

Day 2

Registration procedures

EU approach

US approach

GMP and ISO standards

Practical application

Interpretation of the standards

The CTD

Where to put data

Data expectations

Applying QbD (quality by design)

Workshop: CTD requirements tracking critical documents

Key considerations for the regulatory strategy

Deciding which regulatory route to take

Device and product registrations

Combination-only registrations

Desired labelling

Workshop: regulatory strategy

Speakers:

Andrew Willis

Consultant

Independent

Andrew Willis is an independent consultant providing expert advice and training on global regulatory solutions and pharmaceutical development. Previously, he worked for Catalent Pharma Solutions as VP Regulatory Affairs Consulting Services. Catalent is the world's leading contract manufacturer and distributor of pharmaceuticals, and he was head of a team of internal and external regulatory affairs consultants. He qualified as a Chemist from the University of Glamorgan, after which he furthered his understanding of pharmaceutical development, working as a research chemist with Parke Davis. He has 10 years manufacturing and analytical experience prior to entering regulatory affairs as a Senior Executive Officer with responsibility for submission of European MAAs and project management of development programs.

He currently has a total of 28 years pharmaceutical experience with extensive knowledge in the development and manufacture of sterile, solid oral, inhalation, topical and biotech pharmaceutical products. These experiences have allowed knowledge of many Biotech products requirements with experiences of growth hormones and multiple cancer treatments, including development and clinical registration of the first genetically modified live bacterium for such treatment.

He has extensive experience of major European and US regulatory projects, in the clinical and marketing authorisation stages, and has significant experience in coordinating and managing meetings with European and US Health Authorities. Specific experience includes the project management of a large MAA requiring full clinical data, followed by Mutual Recognition of the application in all of the European Concerned Member States. The project recorded successful outcomes in all major markets (26 countries) and was viewed as highly successful by the client, meeting very stringent project timings.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sx5f6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250912165351/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900