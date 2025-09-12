Building on its award-winning data integration platform, Adverity debuts its intelligence layer to bring together speed, intuition, and collaboration, at scale

Adverity, long recognized as the essential marketing data platform, today launched Adverity Intelligence, its first dedicated AI-powered analytics layer. Built to utilize AI at scale, it empowers marketers to transform complex data into intelligent actions with ease.

Leveraging AI and MCP (model context protocols) technology, the launch of Adverity Intelligence marks a pivotal step in the company's growth journey. While the company will continue to invest heavily in its core data platform as the essential foundation for marketing data, the arrival of Adverity Intelligence signals its expansion into analytics capabilities that enable entire teams to move from information to action with speed and confidence.

Marketers are under increasing pressure to deliver impact with fewer resources, while dashboards and static reports fail to provide the guidance they needAdverity Intelligence introduces new capabilities designed to close this gap, including:

Data Conversations : Powered by conversational and agentic AI, Data Conversations allows teams to interact directly with their data, surfacing answers in seconds through dynamic, insight-rich conversations.

: Powered by conversational and agentic AI, Data Conversations allows teams to interact directly with their data, surfacing answers in seconds through dynamic, insight-rich conversations. Notebooks: A collaborative hub that transforms insights from Data Conversations into organized narratives teams can share, refine and build on.

A collaborative hub that transforms insights from Data Conversations into organized narratives teams can share, refine and build on. Intelligent Agents From scheduling recurring insights to triggering workflows on demand, intelligent agents deliver outcomes seamlessly. The first of these, Adverity's MMM Agent for Google Meridian, fully automates the time consuming process of preparing data for marketing mix modeling; streamlining a very complex workflow.

"Adverity Intelligence isn't just about AI," said Lee McCance, CPO at Adverity, "We've been embedding AI in our platform for some time and have already seen the benefits to our customers. With Adverity Intelligence, however, we are scaling that by enabling different tools, agents and teams to work together, combining to really accelerate the business impact and benefits of AI across the enterprise. While we'll continue to invest in the data side of our platform, at the same time, we also want to invest our expertise in the next stage of the data journey as a direct response to the challenges marketing teams face today. It's about turning data into intelligent actions that drive real business impact."

Alexander Igelsböck, CEO of Adverity,adds"This is a huge opportunity for marketing and analytics leaders, who consistently cite the same challenges; slow, resource-intensive reporting, the need for technical specialists to analyse data, and missed opportunities due to delayed decision-making. Adverity Intelligence directly addresses these barriers and represents a broader industry move from static reporting to dynamic, collaborative intelligence. It is not simply about faster answers, but about enabling CMOs to transform how their teams work with data, making insights accessible, continuous and embedded in daily decision-making."

About Adverity

Adverity is the essential marketing data and intelligence platform empowering brands and agencies to turn complex data into confident AI-powered decisions that drive business growth. Through smart, seamless integration, transformation, and governance of data from hundreds of sources, combined with AI tools that equip marketers, analysts, and decision-makers with instant insights, Adverity enables teams to transform data into intelligent action at scale.

Adverity was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vienna with offices in London and New York. It currently works with leading brands and agencies including Unilever, American Express, Barilla, IPG Mediabrands, GroupM, and Dentsu.

Learn more at www.adverity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250912792530/en/

Contacts:

Srishti Bahadur, adverity@teamgingermay.com