The Records Company Promotes Kevin Silva to Chief Strategy Officer

Silva's expertise in analytics, finance, and strategy positions The Records Company for continued expansion.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 12, 2025 / The Records Company announced today that Kevin Silva has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO).

Kevin has been with The Records Company for three years and has played a key role in the company's growth, helping expand from a regional provider to a leading national resource for record retrieval. Since late last year, the company has achieved approximately 224 percent growth in requests, supported by Kevin's leadership, client engagement, and strategic execution.

In his new role as CSO, Kevin will oversee corporate strategy with a focus on innovation, operational efficiency, and market expansion. He will continue to guide initiatives that strengthen client relationships, streamline the record retrieval process, and ensure The Records Company remains a trusted partner to law firms, insurers, and corporate clients across the country.

"Kevin has worked tirelessly to help drive our growth," said the leadership team at The Records Company. "He has invested his time and energy into building client trust, managing complex accounts, training clients, and stepping in wherever needed. Kevin is steady at the wheel and brings the vision and commitment we need as we move into our next chapter."

Kevin brings an international perspective to his leadership, with roots in Venezuela and Aruba and an MBA from Florida International University in Miami. His expertise in data analytics, financial analysis, and strategic planning has been central to the company's success.

About The Records Company

Founded in 2013, The Records Company is a leading provider of record retrieval services nationwide. Serving the legal and insurance industries, the company streamlines the complex process of obtaining records, enabling clients to save time, control costs, and focus on their core priorities. The Records Company is one of the fastest-growing providers in the industry, powered by data and technology with an unwavering focus on customer service.

